Laura Benanti's NOBODY CARES Will Play the Wallis in Beverly Hills
Tony Award winner Laura Benanti performs material directed by Annie Tippe with music by Todd Almond.
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present, direct from an acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe and two sold-out Off-Broadway engagements, Nobody Cares, a one-woman comedy show with original songs from the hilarious mind of Tony Award winner Laura Benanti.
Nobody Cares, based on Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, an Audible Original, has music direction and songs co-written by Todd Almond and is directed by Annie Tippe. The show has five performances at the Bram Goldsmith Theater October 1 to 4, 2026 at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills 90210.
With her powerhouse Broadway voice and razor-sharp wit, Benanti delivers a no-holds-barred evening of stories and original songs that take aim at motherhood, people-pleasing, ambition, and the absurdities of getting older.
Equal parts confessional and comedy, Nobody Cares, a New York Times Critic's Pick is a love letter to recovering people pleasers exhausted mothers, and anyone who's ever tried to have it all.
Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is presented in association with rigor + ruckus, Jenny Gersten, Ashley Malone & Nick Mills, with LD Entertainment, Avadon Broadway LLC, & Creative Partners Productions, and Steve & Cindy Chao.
About Laura Benanti
Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Benanti co-starred in the hit film No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence and Matthew Broderick, guest stars in Max’s The Gilded Age and Elsbeth on CBS and has recurring roles on Hulu’s Life and Beth (written by and starring Amy Schumer) and Younger. Benanti earned rave reviews for her portrayal of a grieving widow in Netflix’s film Worth, starring opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, and Amy Ryan and reunited with Keaton in the film Goodrich. She will next be seen in the film Everything’s Going to be Great with Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney, and in the hit television show Mayor of Kingstown opposite Jeremy Renner. Ms. Benanti’s iconic impression of Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert continues to be a viral sensation. Other TV work includes Ziwe, Gossip Girl, Supergirl, Nashville and Inside Amy Schumer (among many others).
In the theater, Ms. Benanti took Broadway by storm at the age of 18 starring as Maria in The Sound of Music and has subsequently starred in ten more Broadway shows (musicals, straight plays, comedies, and dramas) including Into the Woods, Nine (opposite Antonio Banderas), Gypsy (for which she won a Tony Award), She Loves Me, My Fair Lady and Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower opposite Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key. This year, Ms. Benanti debuted her highly celebrated solo comedy show Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares which she created, wrote, and starred in. This New York Times Critics’ Pick is available for streaming on Audible.
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
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