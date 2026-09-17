Laura Benanti's NOBODY CARES Will Play the Wallis in Beverly Hills

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present, direct from an acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe and two sold-out Off-Broadway engagements, Nobody Cares, a one-woman comedy show with original songs from the hilarious mind of Tony Award winner Laura Benanti.

Nobody Cares, based on Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, an Audible Original, has music direction and songs co-written by Todd Almond and is directed by Annie Tippe. The show has five performances at the Bram Goldsmith Theater October 1 to 4, 2026 at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills 90210.

With her powerhouse Broadway voice and razor-sharp wit, Benanti delivers a no-holds-barred evening of stories and original songs that take aim at motherhood, people-pleasing, ambition, and the absurdities of getting older.

Equal parts confessional and comedy, Nobody Cares, a New York Times Critic's Pick is a love letter to recovering people pleasers exhausted mothers, and anyone who's ever tried to have it all.

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is presented in association with rigor + ruckus, Jenny Gersten, Ashley Malone & Nick Mills, with LD Entertainment, Avadon Broadway LLC, & Creative Partners Productions, and Steve & Cindy Chao.

About Laura Benanti



Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 18 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming