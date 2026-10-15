Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Rehearsals at La Mirada Theatre

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La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts shared rehearsal footage of Tyler Donovan McCall performing 'Waving Through a Window' ahead of the venue's upcoming production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN. The clip offers an early look at McCall's performance in the title role before the show begins performances this fall.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Steven Levenson and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land. The musical follows Evan Hansen, a 17-year-old who is drawn into a community controversy after a letter he wrote is mistaken for a message from a classmate who has died, setting off a chain of events built on a web of well-intentioned lies.

The production marks the Southern California regional theatre premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, presented by La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment. The show will preview on October 30 at 8 pm, hold its official opening on October 31, and run through November 22 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada. The production is recommended for ages 13 and up.

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