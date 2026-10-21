Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Ovation Theatre

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Jagged Little Pill takes on a Herculean challenge: create a good original story out of a set of existing songs connected only by artist. Diablo Cody, the librettist for this Alanis Morissette musical, accomplishes this feat, a rarity among the jukebox musicals of the modern day.

Miranda Sanchez (front) and Christina Friedman.

Tracking a “perfect, loving family, so adoring” through their hidden mental health and substance abuse issues, Jagged Little Pill reminds of the musical Next to Normal. A mother and her complicated relationship with her prescription medications? Check. A daughter and her complicated relationship with her family? Check. A son the mother can’t stop idealizing? Check. But Jagged Little Pill makes it clear by the halfway point in Act One that it has no intention of being a Next to Normal copycat with an unoriginal score. As sexual assault becomes a major theme connecting these characters, the story comes into its own.

This story does not feature a main character’s assault, but rather a secondary character’s. As such, the musical is less about the recovery and coping of the survivor and more about society’s reactions to her plight. Who believes her? Why don’t others? Who should step in to help, and when? In light of recent news about a similar scenario at a certain major university and the discourse that has followed, this musical feels remarkably prescient in that regard. Jagged Little Pill shows life on the sidelines of trauma. It presents a clear message: we must not passively stand by when people get hurt.

The Ovation Theatre in Bakersfield, CA, embraces the difficult material in their October 2026 production. Directed by Justin Thompson, the musical captures the angst Alanis Morissette’s music demands without feeling excessive. One of the main factors that contributed to the excellence of this production was the choreography, coordinated by Kelci Cerri and Mika Vargas. The use of dance stayed interesting throughout the performance, culminating in a striking rendition of “Predator.”

The ensemble of Jagged Little Pill.

The actors shone in their roles, especially Christina Friedman (Mary Jane) and Miranda Sanchez (Bella). Friedman delivered a consistent, believable performance as the high-strung mother desperate to maintain the perfect status quo. Meanwhile, Sanchez’s take on the hapless high schooler was gripping. “Predator,” as mentioned above, was the standout moment of the show, but Owen Varner’s (Jo) performance of “You Oughta Know” followed close behind.

Jagged Little Pill at the Ovation Theatre demands sincere discussion of society’s perspectives on substance abuse and sexual assault.

Jagged Little Pill runs at the Ovation Theatre in Bakersfield until November 1.

Photo Credit: Aaron VanCleave.

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