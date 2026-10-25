Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: First Look At RAGTIME Presented By Rubicon Theatre
Performances are currently running through November 15th.
Rubicon Theatre launches the company's 2026-2027 Season, "The Ties that Bind," with RAGTIME currently running with an extension through November 15. Check out the photos!
This Tony® Award-winning masterpiece is set at the dawn of the twentieth century and is a portrait of a country - and its people - on the brink of change. Based on E.L. DOCTOROW's acclaimed novel, with a book by TERRENCE McNALLY and music and lyrics by STEPHEN FLAHERTY and LYNN AHRENS, the story weaves together three distinctly American tales - that of a daring young Harlem musician, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a repressed upper-class wife - united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair.
The Rubicon Theatre Company production is directed by J. SCOTTLAPP, with musical direction by ABDUL-HAMID ROYAL, and choreography by NATALIE ISCOVICH. The RAGTIME Gala Opening/Press Night takes place Saturday, October 24, at 7 p.m., with a step-and-repeat and complimentary champagne reception beginning at 6:15 p.m. and a post-show reception with the cast and creative team. Low-priced previews are Wednesday – Friday, October 21 – 23 at 7 p.m. With many dates already sold-out, the production has already been extended through November 15. Regular performances are Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
All performances are held at Rubicon's home, The Karyn Jackson Theatre, located at 1006. E. MainStreet, Ventura, CA 93001 (the corner of Main and Laurel). Ticket prices range from $40 to $104.50(including a $5 processing fee), with discounted tickets available for students, seniors, military, and members of Actors Equity Association. Opening night tickets are $155 and include the party and a tax-deductible donation to Rubicon’s education programs. To purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.
Photo Credit: Loren Haar
Ben Michael, Christopher James HESTER, Amber Wright, CARTER MICHAEL, Guy Noland, Chance Challen, Angela Griswold, Danny Becker, ZAIDEN DECKARD, CHELLE DENTON, Kate Ponzio, AMY SORENSON, DEANDRE SIMMONS, Marisa Moenho, HILLARY BOYD, Jacob Haren, and DEJA FIELDS
Amber Wright, DEANDRE SIMMONS, CARTER MICHAEL, Christopher James HESTER, and DEJA FIELDS
Ben Michael, Angela Griswold, Jacob Haren, DEANDRE SIMMONS, Danny Becker, AMY SORENSON, Christopher James HESTER, DEJA FIELDS, and HILLARY BOYD
HILLARY BOYD, Chelle Denton, and Chance Challen
Marisa Moenho and CARTER MICHAEL
Ben Michael, Danny Becker, and AMY SORENSON
Jacob Haren, Guy Noland, Kate Ponzio, Angela Griswold, Ben Michael, Chance Challen, Amber Wright, Christopher James HESTER, DEJA FIELDS and DEANDRE SIMMONS
Guy Noland and Cast
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