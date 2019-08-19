Sandra Bernhard Kicks Off Carpenter Performing Arts Center's 25th Anniversary Season

Comedian, actress, singer and radio-host Sandra Bernhard returns to the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of California State University, Long Beach, on Saturday, September 21 at 8 p.m., launching the start of the Center's 25th Anniversary Season. Single tickets for her new show Quick Sand are on sale now, with a limited number of subscription offers available through September 20.

A mélange of musings, music and whimsy, Quick Sand premiered in New York City in December 2018 to sold-out audiences. With musical numbers backed by the Sandyland Squad Band, Quick Sand features Bernhard's no-holds-barred comedy made up of storytelling and her rapid-fire views on everything from entertainment to politics. "Sandra Bernhard takes no prisoners and pulls no punches," says Broadway World. "She will set the place afire with her white-hot intelligence. She is authentic, unapologetically pissed, heartbroken, and of course, hilarious."

Sandra Bernhard's always-unapologetic, biting humor has found appeal in new generations, along with her loyal longtime fan base, eager to hear what she has to say, including on her Gracie Award-winning show Sandyland on SiriusXM Radio's Radio Andy channel (102). Her popularity keeps growing on her radio show and in her live performances, with her unique mix of cabaret, comedy and a little rock-n-roll. Bernhard is also now co-starring on Ryan Murphy's Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated drama series POSE (FX). Sandra plays Judy Katz, a nurse who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients. TIME Magazine listed POSE as one of the top ten shows of 2018. Sandra has also recently starred on American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Hulu's Difficult People and had her cameo on Sweetbitter (Starz) turn into a reoccurring role for season 2. All this new television work comes atop a film and TV career that includes co-starring in Martin Scorsese's iconic The King of Comedy and appearances on Broad City, 2 Broke Girls, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Will & Grace, The Sopranos, and famously as the first openly gay character on a network sitcom in Roseanne.

"Sandra is everywhere and has done everything. She knows what's pulling us down and liberates us by showing how humor can be a way out," says the Carpenter Center's Executive Director Megan Kline Crockett. "We're thrilled to have her back at the Carpenter Center."

Tickets for Sandra Bernhard Quick Sand are $60. For tickets and more information, visit carpenterarts.org/bernhard or call the Carpenter Center Ticket Office at (562) 985-7000. The 2019-2020 Season at Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is made possible, in part, by season media partner KPCC 89.3-FM.





