Saki Kawamura Comes to The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021 With IKIGAI: A PURPOSE FOR LIVING

Saki Kawamura Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021with Her Online Hybrid Show, IKIGAI: a purpose for living.

IKIGAI: a purpose for living is the online hybrid show of live performance and film to explore

the journey to discover Ikigai, a "purpose for living".

This production invites the audience to experience all the turbulence of emotions through two human bodies by using Butoh (a Japanese avant-garde dance form), visual art and film. Online Virtual Performance on Zoom, August 13th, 22nd and 27th at 6pm(PDT)/9pm(EDT).

We love. We lose. We hate. We betray. We regret. We hope. We grow. And we live. What is our

reason? What is our purpose? What is our Ikigai? IKIGAI is a Japanese concept of finding a

purpose for living and our IKIGAI is hidden deep inside each of us, and the road to its discovery

requires will and patience. The past year and a half has been time for reflection- we have been

forced to reevaluate our purpose in life after going through loss, anger, anxiety, depression,

among all the turbulence of emotions. We have been on our search for our Ikigai. Why do we

live? How do we live? What is our purpose to live? We are almost at the end of this dark tunnel

and slowly returning to normal life. Now, what do we live for? What is our Ikigai?

To learn more visit https://www.rengyosoh.com/hollywood-fringe-21.html