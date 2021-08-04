Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Saki Kawamura Comes to The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021 With IKIGAI: A PURPOSE FOR LIVING

pixeltracker

IKIGAI: a purpose for living is the online hybrid show of live performance and film to explore the journey to discover Ikigai, a "purpose for living".

Aug. 4, 2021  

Saki Kawamura Comes to The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021 With IKIGAI: A PURPOSE FOR LIVING

Saki Kawamura Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021with Her Online Hybrid Show, IKIGAI: a purpose for living.

IKIGAI: a purpose for living is the online hybrid show of live performance and film to explore
the journey to discover Ikigai, a "purpose for living".

This production invites the audience to experience all the turbulence of emotions through two human bodies by using Butoh (a Japanese avant-garde dance form), visual art and film. Online Virtual Performance on Zoom, August 13th, 22nd and 27th at 6pm(PDT)/9pm(EDT).

We love. We lose. We hate. We betray. We regret. We hope. We grow. And we live. What is our
reason? What is our purpose? What is our Ikigai? IKIGAI is a Japanese concept of finding a
purpose for living and our IKIGAI is hidden deep inside each of us, and the road to its discovery
requires will and patience. The past year and a half has been time for reflection- we have been
forced to reevaluate our purpose in life after going through loss, anger, anxiety, depression,
among all the turbulence of emotions. We have been on our search for our Ikigai. Why do we
live? How do we live? What is our purpose to live? We are almost at the end of this dark tunnel
and slowly returning to normal life. Now, what do we live for? What is our Ikigai?

To learn more visit https://www.rengyosoh.com/hollywood-fringe-21.html


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm
Sasha Hutchings Photo
Sasha Hutchings
Jennifer Noble Photo
Jennifer Noble

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE NATIONAL GOES INTERNATIONAL Announces New Date at National Theatre Melbourne
  • NEXT TO NORMAL Returns to Chapel off Chapel in August
  • MAGIC MIKE LIVE Performances Postponed in Melbourne
  • Malthouse Presents MONSTERS, Starring Pamela Rabe And Dancers From Stephanie Lake Company