Sacred Fools REPRISE Series Presents WATSON

The Sacred Fools Theater Company is continuing its REPRISE series of streaming "enhanced" readings or performances of previous productions. Next up is "Watson," written and directed by Jaime Robledo (originally presented onstage in Sacred Fools' Season 14, in late 2010), which will be available via YouTube Live on Thursday, January 14 at 5pm PST/8pm EST. While the show's stream will remain online for four days, the live event will feature a Q&A after the show with the playwright, cast & crew moderated by Associate Fool Jenelle Riley of Variety.

"'Watson' was the first play I'd ever written and the third play I'd ever directed. As I developed it, I had no idea whether it would work or not, but Sacred Fools allowed me the space to try and fail and try again," says Writer/Director Robledo. "Now, ten years later, they are graciously supporting my first crack at this new production medium. This isn't a reading in any traditional sense, but something both new and nostalgic that viewers will get a big kick out of."

A Mystery. A Legend. An Enduring Friendship. The story of a good man trapped in the shadow of a great man, "Watson" is a funny, moving and theatrically innovative take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's heroes and villains. This special Reprise presentation combines livestreamed performance and archival footage of the original production.

Subtitled 'The Last Great Legendary Tale of Sherlock Holmes,' the original production of "Watson" garnered multiple Ovation and LA Weekly Award nominations, winning an Ovation award for Henry Dittman as Featured Actor and LA Weekly wins for Male Comedy Performance (Dittman) and Comedy Direction (Robledo), as well as taking home the Saturn Award for Best Local Stage Production: Small Theater.

The live cast features original cast members Scott Leggett, Joe Fria, Henry Dittman, Eric Curtis Johnson, Rebecca Larsen, Cj Merriman, French Stewart, Lisa Anne Nicolai, Colin Willkie and Jennefer Folsom. Some of the archival footage features Carrie Keranen and Andrew Amani, while the Livestream Host will be Nick Ullett. This REPRISE version of "Watson" is Co-Produced for Sacred Fools by Allison Faith Sulock & Brian W. Wallis, Associate Produced by K.J. Middlebrooks and featuring Compositions by Ryan Thomas Johnson, Puppetry by Joyce Hutter, Wardrobe by Linda Muggeridge and Logo Design by Corey Klemow.

The event will stream on YouTube Live via this link. The REPRISE: "Watson" page on the Sacred Fools official site can be found here, while the show's page from the original production can be found here.