Sacred Fools Kicks Off 23rd Season With World Premiere Musical DEADLY

Sacred Fools Theater Company is launching its 23rd season with the World Premiere of Deadly, by Vanessa Claire Stewart, Music by Ryan Thomas Johnson and directed by Jaime Robledo. Opening Friday, September 13 and running through November 2 on the Main Stage at the Broadwater Theater Complex, the murderous musical will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sunday September 15th at 7pm and one performance on Monday, October 21 at 8pm.

They were intelligent, ambitious, independent women. It just wouldn't do.

1893. A time of hope and optimism as the World's Fair turns the globe's eyes toward Chicago. But within this cultural explosion of art and technology, a demon lurks beneath. Taking advantage of the modern woman's adventuresome spirit, H.H. Holmes builds a hotel - a murder castle - to entrap and kill unsuspecting ladies new to the big city.

From the team behind the critical and box-office hit Stoneface, playwright Vanessa Claire Stewart (Louis & Keely: Live at the Sahara), composer Ryan Thomas Johnson (Watson), and director Jaime Robledo (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play), Deadly examines one of the most famous true crime cases in history, through the unlikely lens of the victims' experience.

"While the story may have happened over a hundred years ago, the play couldn't be more relevant to the struggle many women still face today," says author Vanessa Claire Stewart. "Deadly is not just about Amerca's first documented serial killer. The play's heart centers on Holmes' forgotten victims - whose voices were never heard."

Reservations can be made by contacting sfreservations@sacredfools.org or buy tickets online at www.sacredfools.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You