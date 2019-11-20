SWEENEY TODD Comes to Fremont Centre Theatre

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is Broadway's hit musical based on London's urban legend with several stage adaptations dating as far back as 1847. Set in the 19th Century, Sweeney Todd is the tale of a man determined to seek vengeance. Framed and imprisoned by a corrupt judge whom he believes responsible for the death of his beloved wife, Todd returns to London after being rescued by a sailor. The sailor, Anthony, falls for the judge's beautiful ward, in reality Todd's daughter Johanna. She is smitten with Anthony. But Johanna is the subject of Judge Turpin's vile lust, and he keeps her confined, intent on marrying her himself.

Todd, meanwhile, returns to his former profession of barbering, a means of pursuing his revenge wherein he can slit the throats of his enemies. Entering into a partnership with a new friend, the baker Mrs. Lovett, his victims become the stuffing of her enormously popular meat pies. How far can Todd and Lovett go in their bloody pursuits? Can Johanna escape the evil Turpin and find true love in the arms of her Anthony? Will the wicked pay for their crimes? Will love and goodness prevail?

The new production is presented by Young Stars Theatre, a resident company at Fremont Centre Theatre. Although the non-profit company is best-known for productions featuring young performers, this production features adult professionals in all of the major roles. The ensemble includes some young performers.

The cast includes Jack Bennett as Sweeney, Gloria Bennett as Mrs. Lovett, Eric Erberle as Anthony, Serenity Robb as Johanna and M. Hayward Scott as Turpin. Other actors in major roles include Jacob Dalton, Hudson Barone, Liz Kelly Barone, and Grant Garry. The ensemble includes Sophia Corral, Sorsha Khitkian, Roza Zemla, Miranda Miller, Jennifer Farley, Tamar Shani, Jonathan Weber, Corwin Daley, Gwyn Daley, Riley Barone, Alex Brown, Gregory Hardash, Jeffrey Sabino and Torrance Winder. Understudy: Ava Broneer.

Mirai Boone-Ong helms the production in her directorial debut. She has been the resident choreographer for Young Stars Theatre for several seasons. She is also an actor and voice artist.

Daniel Koh is music director. He is the recipient of a doctorate from Yale School of Music. He has been music director for productions of Peter and the Starcatcher, [title of show], Company, The Drowsy Chaperone, much more. Stage manager: Levi Srebalus. Costume design: Jaclyn Khitikian.

Lighting design: Sam Phillips. Set design: Mirai Booth-Ong.

ADMISSION: $30. Except Opening Night, January 17, when all seats will be $35 (includes reception). ONLINE TICKETING: https://www.youngstarstheatre.org/tickets





