SUNDAY DINNER Will Have its World Premiere at Theatre 40

Michael Matera, a young priest in the Chicago Archdiocese, returns to his parents' home in the Bronx after his grandfather dies. The Matera clan is gathering at the family home for Sunday dinner. Soon after Michael arrives, his retired working-class father Eddie confesses a sin (more like a felony, really) to Michael. It's a misdeed which could have serious consequences for other members of the family. To Eddie's dismay, Michael refuses to grant him absolution. There are reasons for this (which won't be given away here; You'll have to see the play to find out).

Eddie's not the only one with secrets. Michael has a few of his own. He's admitted to himself that he's gay, but he hasn't yet come out to his family. Things are about to get more complicated, as Michael's female ex-lover (who is still interested in him) has also been invited as a guest for Sunday dinner. Can the Materas withstand the weight of so much sin, secrecy and shame? Would revealing all cleanse the family or destroy it?

The cast of the new play Sunday Dinner includes (in alphabetical order) John Combs, Dennis Hadley, Kevin Linehan, Meghan Lloyd, Michele Schultz, Sharron Shayne and James Tabeek.

Tony Blake is the playwright and director. His plays include A Marriage of Inconvenience, that was selected for Ensemble Studio Theater's 2019 Winterfest. Other plays, including Your Word Against God's, 30 West and Stand Your Ground have been staged and/or developed at New Dramatists in New York City, Ensemble Studio Theater/LA, The Ruskin Theatre and Pacific Resident Theater. As a television Writer/Executive Producer, Tony has over 200 hours of episodic TV to his credit, having staffed eleven different one-hour series, among them Lois & Clark and Charmed and has worked with the legendary Stan Lee, having co-authored several comic books based on a New Group of Super Heroes Stan created. He has also written Writing for the Hollywood $$$, a guide to navigating the high wire act of building a career as a TV writer. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he is extremely grateful to producer David Hunt Stafford for giving him the opportunity to direct this cast of characters who Tony has drawn from his own experience and whose names he has changed to protect himself.

Assistant director: Jesse Fiene. Stage manager: Don Solosan. Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Sound design: Joseph "Sloe" Slawinski. Costume design: Michèle Young.Lighting design: Brandon Baruch.

WHERE: Theatre 40, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

WHEN: January 16- February 16, 2020. Thurs.- Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 2:00. The performance on Friday, January 17 will begin at 7 p.m.

ADMISSION: $35.

RESERVATIONS: (310) 364-0535.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.theatre40.org





