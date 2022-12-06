STAGEStheatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY At The Curtis Theatre

Curtis Theatre & STAGEStheatre present Joe Landry's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE A Live Radio Play directed by Amanda DeMaio, running December 15 - 18, 2022.

This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast.

With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

Tickets available at www.CurtisTheatre.com.