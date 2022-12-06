STAGEStheatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY At The Curtis Theatre
This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast.
Curtis Theatre & STAGEStheatre present Joe Landry's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE A Live Radio Play directed by Amanda DeMaio, running December 15 - 18, 2022.
This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast.
With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
Tickets available at www.CurtisTheatre.com.
INTO THE WOODS Broadway Production is Coming to the Ahmanson Summer 2023
December 6, 2022
The Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning triumph, “Into the Woods,” will play a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.
BLUES IN THE NIGHT Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre in January
December 6, 2022
According to the legendary Billie Holliday, “Blues is to jazz what yeast is to bread.” With 26 glorious, hot, torchy songs fueling BLUES IN THE NIGHT, a powerful cast of singers plumb the innermost reaches of their hearts, sharing the heartbreak and humor of life and the indomitable will to do more than survive.
Pasadena Chorale Seeks Student Composers For Its Listening To The Future Program
December 5, 2022
The Pasadena Chorale has opened the application process for its student-mentor composition program – Listening to the Future, now in its seventh year. The Chorale is looking to accept Pasadena area high school students from ninth through 12th grade to enroll into its Listening to the Future program that will begin in January 2023 and run through June 2023.
Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023
December 5, 2022
Margaret Cho - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress has announced she will tour the country with her brand new Live and LIVID! tour. The Live and LIVID! tour will hit theaters across North America with tickets on-sale Friday, December 9.
HOME FRONT by Warren Leight to Have West Coast Premiere at Victory Theatre in January
December 5, 2022
This country will break your heart. The Victory Theatre Center will present the West Coast premiere of Home Front by Tony® Award-winning playwright Warren Leight (Side Man). Leight’s moving portrait of a post-World War II interracial marriage runs January 13 through February 19 at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank.
