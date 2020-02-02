SOLOFEST 2020 Announces February Shows at the Whitefire Theatre

The Whitefire Theatre presents SOLOFEST 2020, the largest solo theater festival on the West Coast. Now in its 8th year, SOLOFEST 2020 brings 80 shows in 90 days celebrating solo artists from around the globe - each story-teller sharing their compelling and often unusual take on life. SOLOFEST 2020 will run January 4 - March 28.

February shows include Ladies First written by Kristin Dennis and Bob Garrett, directed by Bob Garrett performed by Kristin Dennis; Dear Yoko written and performed by Anzu Lawson, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Tied Up In Knotts written and performed by Karen Knotts, directed by Marlan Clarke; Motherhood Part 2 written, directed and performed by Pam Levin; Man Cave written by William Shakespeare, directed and performed by Timothy Mooney; Apocalypse Not Now! Written and performed by Clara York, directed by Jane Morris; Learning To Human written and performed by Sims Holland, directed by David McCusker; Shattered written and performed by Diana Varco, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Truth Be Told written by Ann Wellman & Doyle Smiens, performed by Dyle Smiens, directed by Ann Wellman; Brave Blood Spills First written and performed by Bob Rodriguez, directed by Jane Morris; Billie! Backstage with Lady Day written and performed by Synthia Hardy, directed by Bryan Rasmussen; Birthday written and performed by Michael David Kerr, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; Wake Up Little Susy written and performed by Susy Porter, directed by Jessica Johnson; Love After Death written, directed and performed by Brittany Stahl; Ma's Kitchen written and performed by Maeria Paez, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; I'm Just Saying It: Life Lessons From An Italian Mama written and performed by Toni Perrotta, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson: Missionary Positions: A Recovering Christian's Guide to Getting Lost written and performed by Dan Prevette, Jessica Lynn Johnson; Adventures In Caregiving written and performed by David Pavao, directed by Terrie Silverman; The Book That Won't Close, Confessions of a Love Addict written and performed by TL Forsberg, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; I Can't Indian Good written and performed by Brandon Raman, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; HIJACKED! Kevin Bone's (NO) Solo Show written and performed by Kevin Bone, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson; and Surviving Minnesota Nice written and performed by Paula Fairbrother, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

SOLOFEST 2020 Show dates and times vary. Ticket range $15 - $30. For tickets and information visit www.whitefiretheatre.com . The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd., in Sherman Oaks, California 91423.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You