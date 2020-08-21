SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN, NAPOLEON DYNAMITE, Soap Stars Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Virtual events featuring stars of iconic franchises will stream across its digital video platforms in the coming days and weeks.

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. brings more "Wizard World Virtual Experiences" featuring stars of iconic franchises across its digital video platforms in the coming days and weeks.

On Monday, August 24 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, favorite Soap Opera stars Winsor Harmon, Bryton James, Cady McClain, Cait Fairbanks, Chase Coleman, Melody Anderson and David Gautreaux return to daytime. On Friday, August 28, "Borderlands 3" voice actors Marissa Lenti, Jim Foronda, Martha Harms, Ciaran Strange and Marcus Mauldin begin their group Q&A at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Later that day, it's "Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy" with Reggie Rolle, Cerina Vincent and Melody Perkins.

On Saturday, August 29, screen legends "The Six Milion Dollar Man" Lee Majors and "The Bionic Woman" Lindsay Wagner reunite at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Rounding out the month are Napoleon Dynamite headliners Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez on Monday, August 31, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Then next month it's the "Bones" cast, featuring Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Tamara Taylor, Eric Millegan, Carla Gallo and Ignacio Serricchio, on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

This is in addition to the previously announced sessions today at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT with "Tokyo Ghoul" voice actors Austin Tindle, Aaron Roberts, Lindsay Seidel, Sarah Wiedenheft and Morgan Lauré; and Saturday featuring headliners-and Wizard World favorites-from "Smallville," including Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance, Laura Vandervoort, Sam Witwer and the newly added Alan Ritchson at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a FREE live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.

As part of the events, fans across the globe can:

Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/

Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)

Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired

Purchase an autograph on an 8"x10" photo

Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.

Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Friday, August 21, "Tokyo Ghoul," Austin Tindle (Ken Kaneki), Aaron Roberts (Uta), Lindsay Seidel (Eto), Sarah Wiedenheft (Saiko Yonebayashi), Morgan Lauré (Akira Mado) · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 22, "Smallville," Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance, Laura Vandervoort, Alan Ritchson, Sam Witwer · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Monday, August 24, Soap Stars from Daytime TV, Winsor Harmon, Bryton James, Cady McClain, Cait Fairbanks, Chase Coleman, Melody Anderson, David Gautreaux · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Friday, August 28, "Borderlands 3," Marissa Lenti, Jim Foronda, Martha Harms, Ciaran Strange, Marcus Mauldin · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Friday, August 28, "Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy," Reggie Rolle, Cerina Vincent, Melody Perkins · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 29, "Six Million Dollar Man & The Bionic Woman," Lee Majors, Lindsay Wagner · 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Monday, August 31, "Napoleon Dynamite," Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Sunday, Sept. 13, "Bones," Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Tamara Taylor, Eric Millegan, Carla Gallo, Ignacio Serricchio · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

The 2020-21 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

