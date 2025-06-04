SEARCHING FOR ROBERT HENNESSEY Comes to Broadwater Black Box

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What happens when the person you've spent decades searching for isn't who you think they are? Award-winning performer Michael-Shaun Hennessey answers this question in his riveting and heartwarming one-man show "Searching for Robert Hennessey" - a true story that chronicles his remarkable 40-year search for his father. Come enjoy a performance by Award-Winning Performer and long-term AIDS Survivor Michael-Shaun Hennessey Presents His Extraordinary Journey.

In this powerful and emotionally charged performance, Hennessey takes the audience on an unforgettable journey filled with false leads, near misses, and an absolutely mind-blowing twist that defies imagination. After changing his own last name to Hennessey, calling every Robert in the phone book, and creating viral videos in hopes of finding the father he never met, Michael-Shaun's quest culminates in a Father's Day revelation that will leave audiences speechless.

"This show isn't just my story-it's a testament to the power of persistence and the beauty of life's unexpected coincidences," says Hennessey. "Sometimes what we're searching for is hiding just beyond our own backyard."

From childhood doorbell dashes to DNA disappointments, from curious coincidences in leather bars to mailbox stakeouts, the performance weaves together moments of hilarity, heartbreak, and astonishing synchronicity. Audiences will be captivated by uncanny connections-an 11:11 coincidence, a meaningful phone number, and childhood classmates who turn out to be much more than just friends.

"Searching for Robert Hennessey" reminds us of all to remain open to life's unexpected possibilities and to let fate work its magic. Don't miss this emotional roller coaster that culminates in a revelation so perfect it seems scripted by fate itself.

Performances run June 8-29.

