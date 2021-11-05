​SANTASIA Will Return to the Whitefire in December

SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy written and directed by Brandon and Shaun Loeser, produced by Loser Bros. Productions in association with the Whitefire Theatre, the Los Angeles sensation and Off-Broadway New York hit, returns live to the Whitefire Theatre. The critically acclaimed musical sketch comedy show features Broadway musical parodies, heartfelt sentiment and classic Rankin and Bass inspired Claymation movies. The popular and celebrated live stage show has run in Los Angeles for the past 22 years.

Cast and crew includes Brandon Loeser (Producer, Technical Director, Actor, Co-Writer), Shaun Loeser (Producer, Director, Actor, Co-Writer), Lon Gowan (Actor, Co-Writer, Associate Producer), Chey Kennedy (Actor), Rusty Locke (Actor), Darren Mangler (Actor) and Rich Warren (Actor),Wynn Zucchero (Associate Producer, Lighting Designer, Stage Manager), Stacey Quinealty (Musical Director/Composer), Tania L Pearson-Loeser (Choreographer, Assistant Director, Producer, Co-Writer) and Banzai Vitale (House Manager).

SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy will be performed various dates/times December 3 through December 25 at the Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks 91423. Ages 13 & up. Tickets $30. For show schedule, tickets and information santasia.com