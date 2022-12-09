Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

SANTASIA Returns To Whitefire Theatre This Holiday Season

The popular and celebrated live stage show has run in Los Angeles for past 23 years.  

Dec. 09, 2022  

SANTASIA Returns To Whitefire Theatre This Holiday Season

SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy written by Brandon Loeser and Shaun Loeser, directed by the Loeser Brothers, and Tania Pearson-Loeser, produced in association with the Whitefire Theatre, the Los Angeles sensation and Off-Broadway New York hit, returns to the Whitefire Theatre.

The critically acclaimed musical sketch comedy show features Broadway musical parodies, heartfelt sentiment and classic Rankin and Bass inspired Claymation movies. The popular and celebrated live stage show has run in Los Angeles for past 23 years.

Cast and Crew includes Brandon Loeser (Producer, Technical Director, Actor, Co-Writer, Actor), Shaun Loeser (Producer, Director, Actor, Co-Writer), Tania L Pearson-Loeser (Choreographer, Director, Producer, Co-Writer), Rusty Locke (Actor), Brandon Gibson (Actor), Tara Jean O'Brien (Actor), Adam Slemon (Actor) and Terry Woodberry (Actor); Stacey Quinealty (Musical Director/Composer), Wynn Zucchero (Associate Producer, Lighting Designer), Andrew Palmer (Associate Producer, Co-Writer), Mitch Rosander (Stage Manager) and Banzai Vitale (Stage Manager).

SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy will be performed various dates/times December 9 - December 25, the Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks 91423. Ages 13 & up. Tickets $35. For show schedule, tickets and information santasia.com



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep Photo
Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep
The Group Rep presents the musical comedy PROMISES, PROMISES based on the 1960 film The Apartment written by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond.
Bermudez Projects To Present THRIFTY: Patt Morrison And John Rabes Tribute To Thrift Store Photo
Bermudez Projects To Present THRIFTY: Patt Morrison And John Rabe's Tribute To Thrift Store Art
Bermudez Projects in Cypress Park, never a safe space for art snobs, is about to open what may be its most shocking exhibit: “Thrifty,” a serious tribute to thrift store art, co-curated by the Los Angeles Times' Patt Morrison and 89.3-KPCC's John Rabe.
Review: INVINCIBLE: THE MUSICAL At Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: INVINCIBLE: THE MUSICAL At Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts
Misfiring on a lot of levels though it does, the production’s world premiere, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, has no shortage of electricity. Greene’s young and spirited ensemble pumps away to some quite familiar songs and to others that are less well-known.
Photos: Carly Hughes, Gabrielle Ruiz & More Help Raise $50,000 For The Homeless In LA Photo
Photos: Carly Hughes, Gabrielle Ruiz & More Help Raise $50,000 For The Homeless In LA at Broadway To The Rescue
See photos from BROADWAY TO THE RESCUE, which raised $50,000 on Friday, Dec 2nd for HOPE OF THE VALLEY a mission that does extraordinary work for the homeless.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Carly Hughes, Gabrielle Ruiz & More Help Raise $50,000 For The Homeless In LA at Broadway To The RescuePhotos: Carly Hughes, Gabrielle Ruiz & More Help Raise $50,000 For The Homeless In LA at Broadway To The Rescue
December 9, 2022

See photos from BROADWAY TO THE RESCUE, which raised $50,000 on Friday, Dec 2nd for HOPE OF THE VALLEY a mission that does extraordinary work for the homeless.
Preview & Opening Dates Announced for TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper ForumPreview & Opening Dates Announced for TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum
December 9, 2022

“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” is coming to Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Previews begin March 8. Opens March 15. Through April 9, 2023.
The Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USCThe Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USC
December 8, 2022

Visions and Voices, USC's premiere arts and humanities program, will present the Gibney Company on Friday, January 20, 2023. The world-class, New York-based contemporary dance company's performance at historic Bovard Auditorium is free and open to the public.
El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!
December 7, 2022

El Portal Theatre presents three special shows to celebrate the holidays onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.
Free CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LAFree CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LA
December 7, 2022

Free three hour character transformation workshops with world renown acting teacher Giles Foreman will be held in person in New York City and Los Angeles. 
share