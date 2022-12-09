SANTASIA Returns To Whitefire Theatre This Holiday Season

SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy written by Brandon Loeser and Shaun Loeser, directed by the Loeser Brothers, and Tania Pearson-Loeser, produced in association with the Whitefire Theatre, the Los Angeles sensation and Off-Broadway New York hit, returns to the Whitefire Theatre.

The critically acclaimed musical sketch comedy show features Broadway musical parodies, heartfelt sentiment and classic Rankin and Bass inspired Claymation movies. The popular and celebrated live stage show has run in Los Angeles for past 23 years.

Cast and Crew includes Brandon Loeser (Producer, Technical Director, Actor, Co-Writer, Actor), Shaun Loeser (Producer, Director, Actor, Co-Writer), Tania L Pearson-Loeser (Choreographer, Director, Producer, Co-Writer), Rusty Locke (Actor), Brandon Gibson (Actor), Tara Jean O'Brien (Actor), Adam Slemon (Actor) and Terry Woodberry (Actor); Stacey Quinealty (Musical Director/Composer), Wynn Zucchero (Associate Producer, Lighting Designer), Andrew Palmer (Associate Producer, Co-Writer), Mitch Rosander (Stage Manager) and Banzai Vitale (Stage Manager).

SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy will be performed various dates/times December 9 - December 25, the Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks 91423. Ages 13 & up. Tickets $35. For show schedule, tickets and information santasia.com