SANCTA SUSANNA To Have West Coast Premiere At Heritage Square Museum

Source/Filter Music Collective will present the West Coast premiere of Paul Hindemith's Sancta Susanna, an immersive, site-specific horror opera production set for October 24th and 25th at Heritage Square Museum's historic Lincoln Avenue Church.

This daring production transforms the church into a secluded convent where an innocent nun, Susanna, grapples with disturbing satanic visions. As she seeks comfort from her mother superior, Susanna uncovers a dark and sinister secret hidden within the convent's walls. Inspired by cult horror films like Dario Argento's Suspiria and Ken Russell's The Devils, this immersive experience promises a chilling night that will challenge the boundaries of opera and horror.

Audiences will also be treated to a haunting choral performance by our evil nun chorus, featuring atmospheric works by composers such as Benjamin Britten, Nadia Boulanger, and Hildegard von Bingen. The night will end with a Halloween dance party, where a live DJ will spin spooky hits. Costumes are highly encouraged.

Tickets are on sale now at $15-$50. For tickets and more information, visit our.show/sanctasusanna.

SANCTA SUSANNA: A HORROR OPERA (West Coast Premiere)

October 24th & 25th, 2024 at 7:30 PM

The Church at Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Tickets: our.show/sanctasusanna

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM:

Elise M. Walters, soprano (Susanna) - Pacific Opera Project, Opera Modesto, Theatre West.

Zineb Fikri, contralto (Sister Klementia) - LA Opera, Opera Buffs, Musiktheater Bavaria.

Jessica Tivens-Schneiderman, soprano (Mother Superior) - Merola Opera, Seattle Opera, crossover work with David Foster & Josh Groban.

Director: Britta Sterling - Independent Opera, Mission Opera, Glendale Centre Theatre.

Music Director: Caleb Yanez Glickman - Opera Modesto, Pacific Opera Project, Opera Southwest.

ABOUT SOURCE/FILTER MUSIC COLLECTIVE:

Founded in 2022, Source/Filter Music Collective is a group of Los Angeles and Pasadena artists dedicated to producing unique musical projects that spotlight local composers and performers. The collective is committed to creating immersive, cinematic musical experiences that elevate underrepresented voices onstage and behind the scenes. For more information, visit sourcefiltermusic.org.

