SAM HARRIS: OPENLY GRAY Will Come to Palm Springs, Hollywood, and San Diego

The legendary Sam Harris has been set to return to The Purple Room in Palm Springs, Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, and Martinis in San Diego with his brand-new show, Openly Gray, for two performances in each location.

Harris will appear in Palm Springs on Friday, February 4, and Saturday, February 5, at 8pm, in Hollywood on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, at 8:30pm, and in San Diego on Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, at 8pm.

The show will feature his definitive interpretations of pop, theatre, and standards, accompanied by his long-time musical director Todd Schroeder. It's an evening of celebration and reflection, filled with Harris's singular comedic observations and soul-bearing introspection.



Sam Harris is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite (Grease, The Life, The Producers, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) and platinum recording artist, making the list of Rolling Stone Magazine's Top 100 Vocalists of All Time. At the beginning of a career that has spanned four decades, he burst onto the scene in the premiere season of TV's Star Search with 25 million viewers cheering him on each week. He has toured the world in concert, appeared on countless television shows and specials, at the White House, and he has sold out venues from Carnegie Hall to London's West End. During the covid pandemic isolation, the film of his solo show HAM: A Musical Memoir (which played to great acclaim in New York and Los Angeles) was released on all major streaming platforms. Said The New York Times, "Sam Harris belongs to the ever-diminishing brand of old-school, lay-it-all-out-on-the-line entertainers whose every move generates excitement. Mr. Harris pulls out all the stops and proves himself a winner every time."



Admission at The Purple Room is $45-$55. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.PurpleRoomPalmSprings.com. Proof of covid vaccination will be required for entry and masks are required while moving about the club. To make reservations by phone, call (760) 322-4422. The Purple Room is located inside Club Trinidad Resort at 1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, 92264.



Admission at Catalina Jazz Club is $25-$60. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.CatalinaJazzClub.com or www.TicketWeb.com. Proof of covid vaccination will be required for entry and masks are required while moving about the club. To make reservations by phone, call (323) 466-2210. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.



Admission at Martini's is $40-$50. Doors open at 6:30pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to https://www.martinissandiego.com. Proof of covid vaccination will be required for entry and masks are required while moving about the club. To make reservations by phone, call (619) 546-9983. Martinis is located at 3940 Fourth Avenue in San Diego, 92103.