Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE PLATTERS: MANY VOICES ONE NAME This Month

Rubicon Theatre, Ventura County's leading not-for-profit theatrical organization committed to entertaining, engaging and enriching the community through live performance, will present the grand finale of the company's Summer Concert Series with the iconic vocal group, “THE PLATTERS: MANY VOICES ONE NAME,” performing live on August 25, 26, and 27. Celebrate the end of summer with a romantic concert by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends! In addition to their chart-topping hit “Only You,” the quintet achieved international success with timeless hits like “The Great Pretender,” “My Prayer,” “Twilight Time,” “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “Harbor Lights,” and many more. Fans will take a nostalgic trip down memory lane as they listen to The Platters' soulful hits and incomparable harmonies.

Rubicon Theatre Company has hosted a thrilling and diverse array of concerts throughout the summer, delighting audiences with outstanding musical performances. As the final event of the series, The Platters' concert promises to be an unforgettable experience. “THE PLATTERS: MANY VOICES ONE NAME'' will be a special limited engagement on Friday, August 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, August 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, August 27 at 2 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. Tickets are $69.50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 805.667.2900.

More About The Platters

For over six decades, The Platters have delighted audiences around the world with their iconic sound and unparalleled showmanship. Founded in 1952, The Platters have become one of the most celebrated vocal groups in history, achieving international acclaim with their distinctive blend of rhythm and blues, doo-wop, and soul, which has left an indelible mark on the music industry. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and were the first Rock and Roll group to have a top ten album in America. They are considered one of the classiest, most romantic, groundbreaking groups of the early rock n' roll era, and the ultimate in "make-out music.”

The Platters' hit single “Only You” launched the group as superstars on the world stage. Soon after, “The Great Pretender” propelled the group to the #1 spot on the charts. Their total record sales exceeded $200 million, making them one of the top 25 selling artists of all time. The Platters churned out hit after hit, bridging the gap between more traditional vocal-group stylings and popular R&B grooves.

They were the first African-American vocal group to become global superstars, and their artistry has endured for decades.

Today, the music of The Platters continues to resonate with fans of all ages, making them an enduring favorite. Their song “Twilight Time” plays a significant role in the critically acclaimed television series “Wanda Vision,” (Marvel/Disney+), effectively welcoming The Platters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their timeless music continues to appear on many television soundtracks including Golden Globe, Emmy Award-winning hit drama “Empire,” and films including Oscar nominated “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”. “Only You” and “The Great Pretender” are part of the GRAMMY Museum songs of the century.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Platters to Rubicon Theatre Company," said Karyl Lynn Burns, Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Rubicon. "Their music is a testament to the enduring power of harmony and the joy it brings to people's lives. This performance promises to be an extraordinary celebration of their illustrious history and the timeless songs that have touched hearts for generations."

Audiences can expect a night filled with nostalgic melodies, impeccable vocal harmonies, and a vibrant stage presence that will transport them back in time by the iconic sounds that have defined an era. Fans will get to sing along to classic tunes and make new memories with family and friends while witnessing one of the greatest groups in music history for a night of music and memories.

ABOUT RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

Rubicon Theatre Company has been described as “the rising star of the Southern California cultural constellation.” The not-for-profit professional regional has reached more than 510,000 attendees and 48,000 students. Rubicon serves area residents and visitors with innovative productions of classic and contemporary plays, as well as a wide array of educational programs and events. Acclaimed by critics and industry professionals, the company has received the L.A. Drama Critics Margaret Harford Special Award for “Sustained Excellence,” a Drama Desk Award for the Off-Broadway production of The Best is Yet to Come and has won more than 20 Ovation Awards from the L.A. Stage Alliance.

Prior to the pandemic, Rubicon transferred three shows to New York (Wiesenthal – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; Lonesome Traveler – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; and Daddy Long Legs (Drama Desk Award). Rubicon has welcomed a steady stream of high-profile actors and directors to the stage, including BRUNO and ODISEO BIRCHIR, SUSAN CLARK, DANA DELANEY, CONCHATA FERRELL, BONNIE FRANKLIN, HAROLD GOULD, JOEL GREY, LARRY HAGMAN, BILL IRWIN, STACY KEACH, JACK LEMMON, AMANDA McBROOM, TED NEELEY, PAUL PROVENZA, LINDA PURL, RONDI REED, JOHN RITTER, JOE SPANO, BRUCE WEITZ, LILLIAS WHITE and others. Company members are GEORGE BALL, JOSEPH FUQUA, JOE SPANO and JENNY SULLIVAN.

Based in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, just blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Rubicon resides in a 185-seat historic church built in the 1920s. In this renovated historic landmark, audience members are never further than 10 rows from the stage on the main floor. (The balcony, which seats twenty, is available for private parties or corporate groups.)

True to the company's name and the vision of artistic directors KARYL LYNN BURNS and JAMES O'NEIL, Rubicon has created an environment where commitment and risk are encouraged, and where artists are nurtured and respected. As a result, the company has gained a reputation for invigorating interpretations of the classics and for supporting the development of new works. Rubicon presents at least one World Premiere each season, as well as readings of works-in-progress.

Deeply rooted in the region it serves, Rubicon offers extensive outreach programs, including daytime matinees for high school students, after-school and weekend programs for at-risk youth, and summer musical theatre, drama and technical camps.

A board of directors of prominent social and civic leaders governs Rubicon under the leadership of DOUG HALTER. The company is also supported by an advisory group of regional ambassadors and a volunteer auxiliary with nearly 200 members.

For more information about Rubicon Theatre Company, or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or go to Click Here. The theatre is located at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.