Rubicon Theatre Company Youth Education Program to Present KIDS FOR KIDS BENEFIT CONCERT Next Saturday

Rubicon Theatre, Ventura County's leading not-for-profit professional theatre company, committed to entertaining, engaging and enriching the community through live performance, has announced the eagerly anticipated Kids for Kids Benefit Concert, "WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW…" an enchanting evening of music and entertainment featuring the timeless melodies of Burt Bacharach and Friends, Saturday, August 19th at 7:00 PM. The evening promises an unforgettable experience as performers, including current students, many distinguished Rubicon alumni, and special guests, come together to celebrate the power of music and education. Additionally, the event will feature the presentation of the second "Rising Star'' Award to accomplished Rubicon alumnus JESSE GRAHAM.

The event will be completely conceived, directed, choreographed, and produced by the exceptionally talented students of Rubicon's Summer Education program. Directed by student TESSA SHINDEN, choreography by EMMA SAFIER and produced by COREE KOTULA, with invaluable coaching and guidance from CAROLANNE MARANO, and Musical Direction by MIRIAM ARICHEA, the Kids for Kids Benefit Concert is a heartwarming tribute to legendary composer BURT BACHARACH. The event not only brings the magic of his music to life but also aims to raise crucial scholarship funds for young individuals who might otherwise miss out on the invaluable opportunities provided by Rubicon's education programs.

A Journey through Timeless Hits

Audiences can look forward to an enchanting evening as the concert features some of Burt Bacharach's most iconic hits, including "That's What Friends are For," "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head," "Close to You," "I Say a Little Prayer," "The Look of Love," "Walk on By," and many more. Bacharach, a music legend of unparalleled stature, left an indelible mark on the world with his extraordinary compositions. His accolades include three Academy Awards, multiple Golden Globe nominations, and numerous Grammy Awards, cementing his status as one of the greatest composers in history. His collaborations with Hal David produced timeless hits that continue to resonate across generations.

Showcasing Exceptional Talent

The Kids for Kids Benefit Concert proudly presents 18 young and talented students participating this year, each of whom has poured their hearts into creating an unforgettable theatrical experience from start to finish. Students involved in the production hail from Ventura, Ojai, Santa Barbara, Camarillo, Oxnard and Newbury Park, with a few from out-of-state. Current students performing are as follows: Vivian Accola, Eamon Bell, Iain Bell, Emilia Biasotti, Gregory Gillett, Adam Hibberd, Coree Kotula, Zacharias Lopez, Alice McCoy, Jerome Morata, Gianni Nicolini, Healey Ramot, Camille Richards, Steven Romero, Mia Rosenzweig, Emma Safier, Dennise Sagrado, Tessa Shinden, Harper Weyman and Neirin Winter. Returning alumni performing in the concert are Aliza Barroca, Daniel Brackett, Claire Burgi, Anna Demaria, Jesse Graham, Gus Graham, Seryozha La Porte, Sophia Rocha, Daniel Smithson, Nico Wicklin, Jadzia Winter and Seren Winter.

Rubicon's 2023 Rising Star Award

The Kids for Kids Benefit Concert will be a night of accolades and honors. Rising Star Nominee JESSE GRAHAM, an esteemed alumnus of the Rubicon summer youth program, is a shining example of the program's ability to recognize and nurture young talent and provide them with opportunities to thrive in the performing arts. Ventura County Supervisor KELLY LONG, whose district covers Santa Paula – Graham's hometown, will be presenting the prestigious Rising Star Award to Graham. Furthermore, the Mayor of Ventura has issued a certificate of recognition, which will be presented to Graham by Council member LIZ CAMPOS, underscoring the impact of his talent and achievements.

Celebrating Jesse Graham's Journey

Jesse Graham, hailing from Santa Paula, California, is a former participant in multiple Rubicon Summer Educational Programs. Through these programs, he discovered his love for theatre and received comprehensive training from educational directors including MIRIAM ARICHEA, CAROLANNE MARANO, BRIAN MCDONALD, JOSEPH FUQUA, AND JONATHAN DRAHOS. Graham comes from a family of eight, with his parents being his unwavering supporters. His siblings also share artistic talents in music, writing, and theatre. As part of Rubicon's Educational Program, Graham became a member of 'The Rubicon Harmonix' under the guidance of Miriam Arichea. The Harmonix performed extensively across Ventura County from 2011 to 2017, raising funds for the Rubicon Summer Programs. Graham began his professional work at the age of sixteen when, with the help of Artistic Director KARYL LYNN BURNS, he booked his first role in a mainstage production at Rubicon (My Fair Lady). He subsequently appeared in Rubicon productions of A Christmas Carol, Merrily We Roll Along, and Return to the Forbidden Planet. After graduating high school in 2017, Graham attended PCPA (Pacific Conservatory Theater of the Performing Arts) and graduated in 2020. During his time at PCPA, he was cast in the 1st Broadway National Tour of SpongeBob The Musical but chose to continue his education. Graham's professional journey has taken him to various other theatre companies, including Sierra Repertory Theater, Wallis Annenberg Theater, and The La Mirada Theater. He has also pursued his passion for music, releasing songs on Spotify and Apple Music under the artist name “SESPE”. Graham's achievements culminate in his return to Rubicon Theatre Company this summer, this time as a choreographer for their educational program's production of The Addams Family Young@Part. Graham is deeply honored to receive this award.

Join Us in Making a Difference

For this year's Kid for Kids event, audiences can expect an evening that celebrates the magic of music, the spirit of education, and the remarkable talent nurtured by Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Education Program. The benefit takes place Saturday, August 19 at 7 PM, at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

Tickets are $39.50 for adults and $15 for children and may be purchased by visiting Click Here or by calling Rubicon Guest Services at (805) 667-2900

About the Summer Education Program

Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Education Programs aim to provide exceptional learning experiences for students ages 5-25 through classes and workshops in musical theatre and Shakespeare. Participants have the opportunity to work closely with new Education Director JOSEPH FUQUA, Education Associate SERYOZHA LA PORTE and the dedicated team of instructors. From auditions to rehearsals, students receive comprehensive training in acting, singing and dance or movement, ensuring a well-rounded experience. With guidance and support, students gain invaluable skills, develop confidence, and learn to be a part of a team.

Summer Education Program Sponsors

The Presenting Sponsor for Rubicon's Education Programs is the JACK OAKIE AND VICTORIA HORNE OAKIE CHARITABLE FOUNDATION. Other Major Education Sponsors are DR. JEANNE P. ADAMS, ANONYMOUS, BARBARA MEISTER, LORETTA AND MIKE MEREWETHER.

All summer youth program productions take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 805.667.2900.

ABOUT RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

Rubicon Theatre Company has been described as “the rising star of the Southern California cultural constellation.” The not-for-profit professional regional has reached more than 510,000 attendees and 48,000 students. Rubicon serves area residents and visitors with innovative productions of classic and contemporary plays, as well as a wide array of educational programs and events. Acclaimed by critics and industry professionals, the company has received the L.A. Drama Critics Margaret Harford Special Award for “Sustained Excellence,” a Drama Desk Award for the Off-Broadway production of The Best is Yet to Come and has won more than 20 Ovation Awards from the L.A. Stage Alliance.

Prior to the pandemic, Rubicon transferred three shows to New York (Wiesenthal – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; Lonesome Traveler – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; and Daddy Long Legs (Drama Desk Award). Rubicon has welcomed a steady stream of high-profile actors and directors to the stage, including BRUNO and ODISEO BIRCHIR, SUSAN CLARK, DANA DELANEY, CONCHATA FERRELL, BONNIE FRANKLIN, HAROLD GOULD, JOEL GREY, LARRY HAGMAN, BILL IRWIN, STACY KEACH, JACK LEMMON, AMANDA McBROOM, TED NEELEY, PAUL PROVENZA, LINDA PURL, RONDI REED, JOHN RITTER, JOE SPANO, BRUCE WEITZ, LILLIAS WHITE and others. Company members are GEORGE BALL, JOSEPH FUQUA, JOE SPANO and JENNY SULLIVAN.

Based in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, just blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Rubicon resides in a 185-seat historic church built in the 1920s. In this renovated historic landmark, audience members are never further than 10 rows from the stage on the main floor. (The balcony, which seats twenty, is available for private parties or corporate groups.)

True to the company's name and the vision of artistic directors KARYL LYNN BURNS and JAMES O'NEIL, Rubicon has created an environment where commitment and risk are encouraged, and where artists are nurtured and respected. As a result, the company has gained a reputation for invigorating interpretations of the classics and for supporting the development of new works. Rubicon presents at least one World Premiere each season, as well as readings of works-in-progress.

Deeply rooted in the region it serves, Rubicon offers extensive outreach programs, including daytime matinees for high school students, after-school and weekend programs for at-risk youth, and summer musical theatre, drama and technical camps.

A board of directors of prominent social and civic leaders governs Rubicon under the leadership of DOUG HALTER. The company is also supported by an advisory group of regional ambassadors and a volunteer auxiliary with nearly 200 members.

For more information about Rubicon Theatre Company, or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or go to Click Here. The theatre is located at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

