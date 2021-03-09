Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rubicon Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of Hershey Felder PUCCINI

Featuring international opera stars Nathan Gunn, Gianna Corbisiero, Charles Castronovo and Ekaterina Siurina. 

Mar. 9, 2021  

Rubicon Theatre and Hershey Felder Presents announced details of Hershey Felder, Puccini, written by and starring virtuoso pianist/performer Hershey Felder and featuring international opera stars Nathan Gunn, Gianna Corbisiero, Charles Castronovo and Ekaterina Siurina.

This world premiere streaming presentation debuts Sunday, March 14 at 5 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. EDT, and will also be available on demand until 11:59 p.m. PDT on March 21. Tickets are $55 per household and are available for purchase at https://www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series

Hershey Felder, PUCCINI is the story of a young musician in love with the world of opera, and in particular with Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème, Tosca, and Madama Butterfly. When, through a series of unusual circumstances, the young musician meets the musical master himself, secrets are revealed that send the young musician soaring. PUCCINI features music that is beloved and known throughout the world, from "Nessun Dorma," to "O Mio Babbino Caro" and more.

The production is performed and filmed on location in Lucca, Pisa, and Florence, in the very locations where events took place, including the home of Puccini's birth. This new work promises to bring audiences the story and music of one of the world's most beloved composers.


