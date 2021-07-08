Rubicon Theatre Company Announces Three Youth Theatre Summer Shows Under The Stars In Ojai

Rubicon Theatre Company announces their dramatic return to live performances with an eclectic season of three Youth Theatre shows to be performed at the outdoor amphitheatre at Villanova Preparatory School in Ojai - A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shrek the Musical and Les Misérables.

More than 50 young people aged 18-21 have been enthusiastically participating in the Education and Outreach program this summer. The return to live performance is a huge excitement after the pandemic caused the program to be fully remote last summer.

The program operates under the direction of multi-hyphenate award-winner, Kirby Ward. Our production design team have worked across all three shows with Set Design by Eliot Ohlemeyer, Lighting Design by Adam Dunn, Sound Design by Nichole Baffone, Costume Design by Abra Flores, Technical Direction and Set Construction by Naomi Miyahara and Scenic Art by Audrey Martel.

While Rubicon Theatre Company itself is located in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, the theatre is unable to host the program due to the pandemic and substantial renovations. We are thrilled that Villanova Preparatory School has welcomed the program with open arms and their campus has become a hive of creative activity as cast, crew and creatives create theatre magic with the stunning outdoor backdrop against the setting sun.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

The season kicks off with Fearless Shakespeare's presentation of A Midsummer Night's Dream, on July 9-10. Under the light of a magical midsummer moon, romance runs amok when prankster forest fairies meddle in the affairs of four young Athenians and a group of amateur actors. One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, this lighthearted play celebrates the capricious, dream-like and sometimes silly nature of love and desire.

Directed by Joseph Fuqua with Text and Verse Coaching by Louis Lotorto

Shrek the Musical, Jr.

The season then continues with three performances of Shrek, the Musical, Jr. July 16-18.

A hilarious and joyous musical, adapted for the stage from the popular Dreamworks' animated film about a big green ogre who ventures out of his comfort zone to discover what beauty - inner beauty - really means, and finding true love in the process.

Directed and choreographed by Cheryl Baxter-Ratcliff and George Baxter-Ratcliff with Musical Direction by Billy Thompson.

Les Miserables

The season will culminate with Les Misérables August 12-15.

This epic, enthralling musical masterpiece, set just after the French Revolution, is an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The thrilling score includes "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more.

Directed by Kirby Ward with Musical Direction by Anthony Lucca

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.rubicontheatre.org or by calling the box office at 805-667-2900. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children (plus service fee).

While our guest services office at Rubicon is not open for in person purchases, our guest services staff is available from 12pm-4pm Tuesdays through Saturdays via phone. Tickets are available at the door, but advance purchase is encouraged. All performances will be at Villanova Preparatory School, 12096 N. Ventura Avenue, Ojai, California 93023