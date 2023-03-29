Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RuMBa Foundation Of Long Beach Pledges $540,000 To Fund Long Beach Symphony Family Concerts Through 2027

This ensures all children can attend for free through 2027.  

Mar. 29, 2023  

Long Beach Symphony has announced the extraordinary support of the RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach with a pledge of $540,000. This tremendous gift will allow for two RuMBa Foundation Family Concerts per year, ensuring all children can attend for free through 2027.

This pledge comes after the hugely successful, inaugural RuMBa Foundation Family Concert which took place on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater (300 E. Ocean Blvd.). Entitled "Symphony Under the Sea," approximately 2,000 adults and children came dressed in costume and enjoyed a 45-minute performance conducted by Music Director Eckart Preu featuring familiar sing-along tunes from Spongebob Squarepants, Little Mermaid, and Moana along with classical hits by Tchaikovsky, Handel, and Rossini. Interactive family activities on the Terrace Theater Plaza prior to and following the matinee concert included an instrument petting zoo, musical games and performances, arts and crafts, hula dancing, conducting lessons, baton making, kid-friendly food, and creative play areas that invite families to experience and play music together. Plaza presenters included the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Port of Long Beach, Jewel Box Children's Theatre, the Growing Experience, Long Beach Public Libraries, and the Box of Boom. Long Beach Transit provided free, round-trip transportation from the Michelle Obama Library. Event video is available on YouTube.

Long Beach Symphony extends special gratitude to RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach for partnering to make these concerts accessible to all children throughout the region. This strategic partnership will reach many times more children and families now with this multiyear commitment. RuMBa President and Founder Josephine Molina, states "The Symphony's Family Concert perfectly aligns with our Foundation's vision of expanding access to the arts for young children and we are thrilled to support such a worthwhile education program."

In appreciation of this tremendous partnership, Long Beach Symphony will recognize the RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach, including RuMBa President and Founder Josephine Molina and Vice President and Founder Heather Rudy, with the 2023 Luminary Award to be presented at the Symphony's annual fundraiser Crescendo by the Sea to take place Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Long Beach.

Kelly Ruggirello, Long Beach Symphony President, exuded excitement about the success of the inaugural RuMBa Foundation Family Concert, stating, "Making symphonic music accessible to everyone in the community is an integral part of the mission of the Symphony. We are thrilled to be able to partner with the RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach and offer this kind of fun, engaging experience for our community, now year-over-year, to build memories forever!"

For more information visit LongBeachSymphony.org or call (562) 436-3203 ext. 1.



