Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Returns to The Soraya to Launch the Second Half of 2021-22 Season

A symphony orchestra on a mission to bring people together through the power of orchestral music, wherever they are and whatever they do!

Jan. 6, 2022  

For 75 years, Britain's world-famous orchestra the Royal Philharmonic has been celebrated for the soaring beauty of its sound.

This pre-eminent ensemble returns to The Soraya under the baton of new Music Director Vasily Petrenko on Thursday, January 13 at 8 pm with an all-star program of beloved Romantic compositions, including Sir Edward Elgar's glorious Enigma Variations and selections from Benjamin Britten's soaring opera Peter Grimes.

Russian-American pianist Olga Kern, recognized as one of her generation's great artists, joins to perform Edvard Grieg's dramatic and beloved Piano Concerto in A Minor.

Tickets start at $41 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.


