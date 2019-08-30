Rosie Perez To Receive Latinavator Award At 10th Anniversary Hispanicize

NGL Collective, the leading independent Latinx media and entertainment company co-founded by actor, John Leguizamo, today announced that Rosie Perez will be honored with the Latinavator Award at the 10th Anniversary Hispanicize event during a luncheon held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The Latinavator Award is presented each year to a trailblazing Latina who rises to leadership, transforms power structures and policies, and positively impacts their community through passion, inspiration and consistent commitment to confronting obstacles.

"Rosie Perez is an icon who broke through the glass ceiling and paved the way for other actresses of color to step into the spotlight. Her bold, brave moves campaigning for change on issues that were sometimes controversial without wavering or backing down has made her a beloved figure in our community and around the world. Rosie has showcased her strength both on camera and off, and continues to empower and inspire the Latinx community through her leadership and philanthropic work," said Hispanicize Co-Founder, Lexi Terrero. "We are truly honored to recognize her with this year's Latinavator Award."

An Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress and choreographer, Rosie Perez has been a cultural mainstay since her breakout performances in such classic films as Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," Ron Shelton's "White Men Can't Jump" and Peter Weir's "Fearless."

Throughout her career, Rosie Perez has been an activist for several causes and serves as the Artistic Board Chair for Urban Arts Partnership. She is an activist for the Puerto Rican community, and it is documented in the 2006 film she co-directed, "Yo soy Boricua, pa'que tu lo sepas! (I'm Puerto Rican, Just So You Know!)." Her activism also extends to the HIV/AIDS community and in 2006/2007 she starred in a Spanish AIDS PSA campaign, "Join the Fight," and former President, Barack Obama appointed her to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS PACHA in 2010.

Rosie Perez joins a prestigious roster of previous Hispanicize award recipients that includes María Celeste Arrarás, Rita Moreno, Soledad O'Brien, Rosario Dawson, Lele Pons, Emilio Estefan, Maria Elena Salinas, Sheila E., Don Francisco, Luis Fonsi and others.

