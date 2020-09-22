Rose Center Theater Presents MAN OF LA MANCHA

Performances take place on Friday and Saturday September 25 - 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Rose Center Theater will present an outdoor production of Man of La Mancha on Friday and Saturday September 25 - 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Rose Outdoors is a brand new, live, musical concert series highlighting different hit musicals each week. You and your family are invited to this safe, socially distant, and entertaining event as we bring live theater back!

Come enjoy this 1-hour, live performance under the stars with a concert of songs with heart that sings, and music that soars, from the Tony Award Winning Musical - Man of La Mancha!

Featuring: Chris Caputo as Don Quixote, Cliff Senior as Sancho Panza, Melissa Cook as Dulcinea, Alexis Karol as Antonia, Tim Nelson as Padre, Vincent Aniceto as Dr. Sanson Crrasco, Mary Murphy-Nelson as the Housekeeper, Garrett Brown as the Barber, and Ryan Salazar as Anselmo

Tickets are available for online, pre-sale only. No tickets will be sold at the door. Purchase at https://www.rosecentertheater.com/events.

