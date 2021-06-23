Rooftop Cinema Club Announces July Lineup & The Return Of Downtown LA Venue

Rooftop Cinema Club, creator of the ultimate open-air cinema experience, ushers in a new month and a new line-up of classic films and fan favorites, inviting Angelenos to experience endless nights of cinema under the stars. Now with three locations open in Los Angeles, cozy up on the west side to create unforgettable moments under the stars at Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, tune-in, quite literally, at The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport or revel in the heart of the city at Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA.

Since last month, the cinema experts have turned it up a notch with the addition of an LED screen at Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, allowing for earlier matinee screenings that are open to all ages and perfect for the entire family, with movie times beginning between 4 and 5 p.m. The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport will also be getting a new LED screen late July with their install beginning July 18th.

Last but certainly not least, RCC is excited to return to Downtown LA after over a year closed due to the pandemic. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA reopens Thursday, July 8th at its familiar spot on the 4th floor terrace at LEVEL. Enjoy the ultimate open-air cinema experience in the heart of the city, nestled between sky-high towers and glittering city lights.

About Each Venue

The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport: Enjoy movies under the stars and get your daily dose of nostalgia! Movies will be projected onto a 52-foot screen, and audio will be broadcast through the FM transmitter radio in your car. You are welcome to bring your own food and drink to this venue, however local food trucks will be featured every Thursday through Sunday, as well as a selection of classic cinema concessions nightly. Each parking spot now comes with a designated tailgating spot, welcoming guests to enjoy the film from within or outside of their vehicle. Restrooms are available on-site and will be regularly sanitized. July schedule - Open 7 days a week, with two screenings every Thursday-Saturday: Prime screening - start time 8:30 p.m. Late screening (THURS-SAT) - start time between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Doors open an hour before the prime screenings and 30 minutes prior to the late screenings. All ages are welcome to all screenings.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo: Come early to enjoy delicious eats from a featured local food partner, drinks from the full bar and lawn games with the mountains as your backdrop. Select your seats and snack on classic cinema concessions, available with contactless order and pickup. When the movie starts, you'll be able to live completely in those movie moments with state-of-the-art wireless headphones and an amazing view of the big LED screen. For special events, be on the lookout for additional elements such as themed decor, specialty cocktails, photo opps and interactive games. July schedule - Open 7 days a week, with two screenings every Sunday-Tuesday and three screenings Wednesday-Saturday: Matinee screening - start time between 4 and 5 p.m. (all ages welcome) Prime screening - start time 8 p.m. (18+ only) Late screening (WED-SAT) - start time between 10:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. (18+ only) Doors open an hour before early screenings and 30 minutes before prime and late screenings.

Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA: Come early to enjoy delicious eats from a featured local food partner, drinks from the full bar and table games while immersed in the cityscape. . Select your seats and snack on classic cinema concessions with contactless order and pickup. When the movie starts, you'll be able to live completely in those movie moments with state-of-the-art wireless headphones and an amazing view of the big screen. For special events, be on the lookout for additional elements such as themed decor, specialty cocktails, photo opps and interactive games. July schedule - Open 7 days a week, with two screenings every Thursday through Saturday: Prime screening - start time 8:30 p.m. (this will vary depending on sunset time) Late screening (THURS-SAT) - start time between 10:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Doors open an hour before the prime screenings and 30 minutes prior to the late screenings.



Schedule - Please find the complete list of movie titles and the full Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport and Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA schedule here.

Special Programming this Month at El Segundo:

Wooftop: Dog-friendly Wooftop screenings are back as RCC shines a spotlight on our non-human besties! Come watch the delicious tail (pun intended) of Ratatouille July 7 or go "back in time" and enjoy Back to the Future July 16 with your favorite furry friend. r. (PLEASE NOTE: guests are responsible for cleaning up after their dog, and all dogs must be kept on a leash at all times. A special relief area will be provided at the venue)

Tom Hanks' Birthday: We're celebrating one of the most beloved actors of all time on his birthday (July 9) by screening one of his films, but RCC is handing over the decision making to you! Vote for the Tom Hanks movie you'd like to see at the Rooftop the night of his 65th birthday here! Voting closes June 30 and the winning film will be announced July 1.

Sing-Alongs: There's no better way to enjoy your favorite movie musicals than by singing along with the characters on screen! On July 14th, RCC hands you the mic to belt out your favorite hits from Grease. Warm up your vocal chords for this interactive, sing-along experience!

Themed Night: "When I'm around you I feel like I'm on drugs. Not that I do drugs." RCC's July 22 themed night is a celebration of everyone's favorite video-game-like love story adapted from a comic book - Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Make sure you arrive when doors open, because you won't want to miss all the festivities, decorations, and fun surprises planned for this special night at the movies!

Lindsay Lohan Appreciation Day: 'Get in loser,' RCC is celebrating the fetchest teen icon of all time on July 6 with a night fully devoted to Lindsay Lohan. From the cool girl, angsty rocker in Freaky Friday to the new girl turned not so nice girl in the Tina Fey classic Mean Girls, Lindsay proves she's IT. She's the ultimate. It's automatic, we're sure of it. No lie, so don't even try to NOT buy tickets to these forever faves.

Cult Classics: "You're tearing me apart Lisa!" Wednesdays throughout July, RCC will be showcasing the best cult favorites! RCC will be screening the pitch black satire American Psycho, the wild, drug-fueled ride that is Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas, one of the most original looks at teen angst Donnie Darko, and the Citizen Kane of bad movies: The Room!

Fright Nights: Take a step into terror with fright nights every Thursday this July! RCC is screening the celebration of witch power The Craft, Wes Craven's clever and bloody slasher sequel Scream 2, the terrifying look into the supernatural The Conjuring, and the south-of-the-border vampire tale From Dusk Till Dawn!

Kids Klassics: For Friday matinees this July, pile on the nostalgia with Kids Klassics! The month's lineup features everything from the zany, goofy Halloween tale Hocus Pocus to some of the best inspirational sports tales around like The Karate Kid and The Mighty Ducks to Steven Spielberg's reimagining of Peter Pan Hook!

Christmas in July: "You sit on a throne of lies!" We know it may be months away, but it's always fun to celebrate Christmas in July! RCC brings the holiday cheer this summer by screening three of the most popular and fun yuletide hits, Elf, Home Alone, and Die Hard on July 31!

Special Programming this Month at DTLA

Vidiots Presents!: We're inviting our friends over at Vidiots to host a screening of the seminal '80s classic Valley Girl on July 28! Vidiots Foundation is a non-profit organization and one-of-kind hub for film lovers, filmmakers, and everyone curious about cinema. You can add a $3 donation to your ticket to help Vidiots relaunch its brick-and-mortar at the historic Eagle Theatre in Northeast Los Angeles or donate more at their website (www.vidiotsfoundation.org).

Tickets

The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport: Tickets range from $32-48 for a vehicle, depending on occupancy and screening day. Children 8 and under do not count as vehicle occupants. Parking spots are first-come-first-serve and will be assigned by ushers upon arrival. RCC also offers $10 Community Screenings on select Wednesday nights, where half of each ticket's proceeds get donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Please check individual screenings for exact pricing.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo: RCC offers tickets for two different types of deckchairs - a single Lounge Seat for one or a double-width Love Seat for two. Standard tickets range from $18.50-$26, depending on ticket type and day of the week. They also offer Student Discount tickets at 10% off. Starting July 12, RCC will also offer a new Beanbag seating option at this venue. RCC El Segundo now offers early screenings with movie start times between 4-5 p.m. At these early screenings, RCC is opening up their usually 18+ Rooftop venue to younger moviegoers. Tickets are $13.50 (weekday) or $14.50 (weekend) for anyone 12-and-under.

Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA: RCC offers tickets for two different types of deckchairs - a single Lounge Seat for one or a double-width Love Seat for two. Standard tickets range from $18.50-$26, depending on ticket type and day of the week. RCC also offers Student Discount tickets at 10% off.

Food & Drink

The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport: In addition to classic cinema concessions with contactless order and pickup, RCC now offers a rotation of local food trucks at screenings every Thursday through Sunday, curated by Flavor Trucks! While you're still welcome to BYO food 'n' drink, we suggest you come hungry and support local food vendors! Please note, there will be one or two food trucks present per evening.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo: At the box office, RCC offers fresh popcorn, candy and movie snacks with contactless order and pickup. A featured local food partner serves up delicious eats, and guests can visit the full bar complete with craft cocktails, beer and wine.

Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA: At the box office, RCC offers fresh popcorn, candy and movie snacks with contactless order and pickup. A featured local food partner serves up delicious eats, and guests can visit the full bar complete with craft cocktails, beer and wine.

Safety

As COVID-19 guidelines change, RCC has adapted operations with the safety of guests and team members at the forefront of their plans. All ticket purchases are made online, and concessions at all venues are available with contactless order and pickup. Team members will continue to wear masks and routinely change gloves, and sanitization solutions will be available on site.

The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport: Please review RCC's safety measures and guidelines for The Drive-In at rftp.cc/santamonicasafety.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo & Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA: Please review RCC's safety measures and guidelines for their Rooftops at rftp.cc/rooftopsafety.

Age Limits

The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport: All ages are welcome to The Drive-In, however, RCC encourages guests to check the rating of the film they are purchasing tickets for.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo: Age limits for screenings are below, unless otherwise noted on an individual film page! Matinee screening (start time 4-5 p.m.) - all ages** Prime screening - 18+ only Late screening - 18+ only **Please note headphones are one size, so RCC recommends bringing children ages 5 and up to ensure they're able to tune into the film.

