Rooftop Cinema Club Announces 10th Anniversary Programming For Los Angeles

Rooftop Cinema Club (RCC), creator of the ultimate open-air cinema experience, celebrates their 10th Anniversary this June.

With a decade of al-fresco movie-viewing moments under their belt, RCC is honoring this milestone by showcasing a lineup of fan-favorite films that are also turning 10 this year. The cinema experts will also celebrate with the addition of a LED screen to Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, making it possible to add family-friendly screenings every night of the week beginning June 4th, with movie times between 4 and 5 p.m.

As part of their anniversary celebration, RCC is paying homage to their founder Gerry Cottle's journey. From the Big Top to the Rooftop, Gerry, the son of a famous Circus owner of the same name, started his career in the family business as a performer in London. Whilst raised to entertain crowds in the ring, he would go on to create unforgettable rooftop experiences for audiences around the world.

Rooftop Cinema Club is open seven days a week at both locations in Los Angeles - The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport and Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo. Giving nod to RCC's Founder's roots, RCC will be screening circus-themed movies such as The Greatest Showman, as well as honoring a decade of open-air cinema with decade-old fan-favorites, including Bridemaids and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Special Programming this Month Includes:

From Big Top to Rooftop: Kicking off the month with a weekend that celebrates RCC's Founder's journey, RCC is sharing their favorite films with iconic circus themes and rooftop scenes - from P.T. Barnum's story in The Greatest Showman, to everyone's favorite nightmare-ish clown in It, to famous rooftop moments in Ghostbusters, Ratatouille and Up, there's something for everyone in this lineup.

10 Year Time Machine: Showcasing your favorite films that are also hitting the decade milestone this year, Bridesmaids, Drive and Crazy, Stupid, Love are all playing at both LA venues this month. Ryan Gosling had quite the 2011, right?!

Juneteenth: This Juneteenth, RCC is showcasing Black filmmakers and entertainers at both LA venues. At The Drive-In, check out the screening of director Regina King's recent award-winning One Night in Miami, as well as the greatest 90 minutes of stand up you'll ever see in Eddie Murphy Raw. At the Rooftop, Disney's Anika Noni Rose-led The Princess and the Frog will be featured during the family-screening hour, followed by writer/director Ryan Coogler's game-changing blockbuster, Black Panther, starring the late Chadwick Boseman. The night will wrap with Gina Prince-Bythewood's original and moving romance, Love & Basketball.

Father's Day: This Father's Day, RCC puts the focus on iconic movie dads. Both venues will be celebrating Vin Diesel's fatherly ways, screening both the original The Fast and the Furious, as well as Fast Five. Showcasing everyone's favorite Disney Dad, A Goofy Movie will play during the family-friendly hour, and to end the night, we can't forget about Liam Neeson's infamous, relentless search for his daughter in Taken.

Fourth of July Weekend: RCC's 4th of July Weekend program is packed with summertime fun! With screenings of the ultimate '90s action blockbuster Independence Day, RCC ensures ""We will not go quietly into the night." As an ode to America's favorite pastime, The Sandlot will screen at both locations, as well as The Goonies and Jurassic Park, delivering a pure hit of nostalgia. Get ready to party with comedies Girls Trip, American Pie and Wet Hot American Summer, and the film that paid tribute to the American movie musical, La La Land!

Special Programming at The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport Only:

Munchie Mondays: "It's almost a shame to smoke it. It's like killing a unicorn." This June, The Drive-In's got a case of the Munchie Mondays. RCC will be screening stoner hits Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Pineapple Express, Dude, Where's My Car?, and Half Baked. Please note that RCC is a non-smoking venue, so please indulge responsibly before arrival or with smoke-free goodies...and absolutely no driving while under the influence, dude.

Special Event w/ Eva NYC: Join RCC for a night of magic with Eva NYC, a clean beauty product and tool line made with powerful ingredients and innovative technologies. For this special screening of Magic Mike, each guest will receive their favorite "Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer" amongst other haircare goodies (valued at $40). Alongside your gift, enjoy a hair tutorial on the big screen featuring celebrity hair stylist T. Cooper, as well as prizes from Eva NYC on the night!

Special Programming at Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo Only:

Family-Friendly Screenings: With the addition of a LED screen, RCC is adding Early screenings that start between 4 and 5 p.m. Every day they're opening up their usually 18+ Rooftop venue to younger moviegoers for these Early screenings, so the whole family can enjoy a movie night under the sky. Be sure to select the "Kids and Teens" ticket for anyone under 18, and as always, RCC suggests checking out the film's rating before making plans as ratings will vary. Tickets range from $13.50 on weekdays to $14.50 on weekends for anyone 17-and-under. RCC's headphones are one size, so we recommend bringing children ages 5 and up to ensure they're able to tune into the film.

Pride Thursdays: In honor of Pride Month, RCC is showing LGBTQ+ hits every Thursday; from the hilarious and outrageous The Birdcage, to the hip and thoughtful But I'm a Cheerleader, to the special themed night celebrating the joy of drag, To Wong Foo,

Themed Night: RCC's June Themed Night celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month with a very special screening of the drag queen cult classic - To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. Make sure you arrive when doors open, because you won't want to miss drag queen performances and games hosted by Whisper + featuring Gigi Debussy, Alize Sonte, Nyx Litre and April Showers!

Hip Hop Night: Hip Hop Night comes to El Segundo this summer as RCC's friends at White Label Radio help them celebrate Spike Lee's masterpiece Do the Right Thing, They'll be kicking it with a live DJ set before the screening, so you'll be pumped right from the start, as Rosie Perez iconically dances to Public Enemy's "Fight the Power"!

Schedule - Please find the complete list of movie titles & the full Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo & The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport schedule here.

Rooftop Cinema Club is now taking bookings for corporate parties, private events and special occasions, complete with pre-movie reception options and full, private use of the outdoor cinema. To learn more or to book a unique and COVID-safe event, visit https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/partnerships/.