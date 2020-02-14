Rogue Machine Offers 'Climate HopeFest' Companion Event

Rogue Machine will host a companion event to their current production of EARTHQUAKES IN LONDON. This event is in service to the community, providing uplifting information about what we can all do everyday to lessen our carbon footprint and live a greener life.

Presenters will include Josh Willis, a climate scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. His NASA Mission, called "Oceans Melting Greenland," or OMG for short, measure the ice and the oceans around Greenland to try and predict how fast Greenland's ice will be lost to global warming. Trained in the Art of Comedy, Willis uses his razor-sharp wit and ninja-like comedic reflexes to infuse laughter into the all-too-often somber story of human caused global warming. He sometimes dreams of a career in stand-up comedy but has not yet quit his day job.

There will be hyper-local eco friendly wine and light bites in the lobby for guests at 7:30pm. At 8pm the presentation will begin in the theatre space and run through 9:30pm, with more wine and bites in the lobby afterwards.

All guests who purchase a ticket to EARTHQUAKES IN LONDON, after attending the Climate HopeFest, will receive a $10 discount on their ticket to see the play. A code will be provided to them at the event.

Denise Domergue, from Made Out of WHAT, will curate a sculpture exhibit in the Electric Lodge during HopeFest, bringing local Venice art a focus and attention on eco-friendly sustainable businesses. Jacob Mondry will provide original live music.

Rogue Machine is currently running the west coast premiere of EARTHQUAKES IN LONDON. This is an immensely powerful and inventive play precisely because it is about so much more than its theme, climate change. A portrait created through the eyes of a modern family while struggling to make sense of it all during a time of societal disconnect, corporate greed, and fractures within their own lives.

Three sisters are left to raise and care for one another after their mother dies and their father abandons them. Now adults, the sisters find themselves navigating a 21st century London that is at the precipice of both an existential and an all-too-real environmental crisis. Written by one of the UK's most searing of contemporary playwrights, Mike Bartlett (Cock, King Charles III, Bull), tackles our chronic inability to act in the interest of our future generations.

"Much of the work about climate change and global warming was often strangely disconnected from the way we live day-to-day," observed EARTHQUAKES IN LONDON writer Mike Bartlett. "I want to write plays which are in some way vitally important for the audiences watching them, so the question I had was, how does the threat of global warming change our behavior? And the story came from there."

Rogue Machine Theatre won the Ovation Award for Best Season and received, for the second time, the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season from the LA Drama Critics Circle - 2017. The company was recognized with 12 Ovation Award nominations, including one for Best Season and two for Best Production. KCRW's nod to Best Theatre was a highlight of the 2016 season, as was receiving a Shubert Foundation grant for their artistic achievement, administrative strength, and fiscal stability along with the company's development of new work and other significant contributions to the field of professional theatre in the United States. A recipient of the American Theatre Wing's 2014 National Theatre Company Grant, Rogue Machine (BEST PRODUCTION for three years - Ovation and LADCC Awards) presents plays that are new to Los Angeles. They recently received support from the Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, and received recognition for their work in upwards of 75 awards and nominations.

"Climate HopeFest" will run 7:30 - 9:30pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Tickets are $10, and guests who purchase a ticket to EARTHQUAKES IN LONDON, after attending the Climate HopeFest, will receive a $10 discount on their ticket to see the play. A code will be provided to them at the event. Reservations: 855-585-5185 or at http://www.roguemachinetheatre.com

"Earthquakes in London" runs at 8pm Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm Sundays through March 1, 2020, except Feb 9th performance at 1pm (no performance Feb. 21). Rogue Machine (in the Electric Lodge), 1416 Electric Ave., Venice CA 90291. Tickets are $40 (students $25). Reservations: 855-585-5185 or at http://www.roguemachinetheatre.com





