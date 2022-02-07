Road Theatre Company Celebrates Black History Month With Encore Streaming Of THIS BITTER EARTH

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, will celebrate Black History Month with an encore stream presentation of THIS BITTER EARTH, written by Harrison David Rivers and directed by Gregg T. Daniel.

THIS BITTER EARTH was recorded live on February 27, 2021 in North Hollywood, California. The play follows Jesse, an introspective black playwright, who finds his choices called into question when his boyfriend, Neil, a white Black Lives Matter activist, calls him out for his political apathy. As passions and priorities collide, this couple is forced to reckon with issues of race, class and the bravery it takes to love out loud.

Harrison David Rivers (Playwright) is the winner of the 2018 Relentless Award, a GLAAD Media Award winner, and a McKnight Fellow, among many other accolades. Harrison's musical Broadbend, Arkansas premiered Off-Broadway in 2019, and productions of his work across the country continue to solidify him as a compassionate voice for change.

The cast of THIS BITTER EARTH will feature Matthew Hancock as Jesse and Chase Cargill as Neil.

THIS BITTER EARTH has assembled the following design and production team; Scenic Design is by Brian Graves. Lighting Design is by Derrick McDaniel. Sound Design is by Yasmine El-Tayeb. Costume Design is by Mary Jane Miller. Projection Design is by Nick Santiago. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. Producers are Ray Paolantonio and Judith Moreland. Associate Producer is Blake Young-Fountain.

Running time is 90 minutes. Contains adult situations, strong and offensive language. May not be suitable for children under 13.

Ticket prices are $10 per stream. For more information, please call (818) 761-8838, or visit https://roadtheatre.org/event/this-bitter-earth/ to purchase tickets online.

For more information on the Road Theatre Company's Black History Month celebration, please visit https://roadtheatre.org/event/black-history-month/