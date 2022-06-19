Road Theatre Company Announces Special Pride Encore Performance of BRIGHT HALF LIFE by Tanya Barfield

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a special one-night only performance of BRIGHT HALF LIFE starring Kacie Rogers and Tiffany Wolff. If you missed seeing this exquisitely staged production, then mark your calendar for Wednesday, June 22 at 8:00pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.



This much-anticipated Los Angeles premiere of BRIGHT HALF LIFE is the moving love story of Erica and Vicky that spans decades in an instant - from marriage, children, skydiving, and the infinite moments that make a life together. BRIGHT HALF LIFE was developed during residency at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's National Playwrights Conference (Preston Whiteway, Executive Director; Wendy C. Goldberg, Artistic Director) in 2014.



ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Tanya Barfield (Playwright) Her most recent play, Bright Half Life, was a Time Out New York Critic's Pick at WP Theatre and has been seen regionally at numerous theaters throughout the country. Her play, Blue Door, was seen regionally at South Coast Repertory, Playwrights Horizons, Berkeley Repertory and many others. Blue Door was a New York Times Critics' Pick and was featured internationally at the Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe. Other plays include: The Call (Playwrights Horizons/Primary Stages; New York Times Critic's Pick), Feast (co- writer, Young Vic/Royal Court) Of Equal Measure (Center Theatre Group, NAACP Theatre Awards nominee), Chat (New Dramatists' Playtime Festival), The Quick (New York Stage & Film). Short plays include: Medallion (Women's Project/Antigone Project), Foul Play (Royal Court Theatre, Cultural Center of Brazil), The Wolves and Wanting North (Guthrie Theatre Lab, named Best 10-Minute Play of 2003).

A recipient of a PEN American Literary Award, Lilly Award, the inaugural Lilly Award Commission, a Helen Merrill Award and a LAMDA Literary Award, Tanya is an alumna of New Dramatists and The Dramatist Guild Council. In 2016, The Profile Theatre devoted their entire season to her work. Her television writing credits include "Mrs. America" (Emmy nomination), "The Americans" (FX), "Ray Donovan" (Showtime) and "Here & Now" (HBO - Alan Ball) among others. Her television producing credits include "Mrs. America" (FX) and "Instinct" (CBS) among others. She shares a Writers Guild of America Award for her work on Season 4 of FX's "The Americans."



AMY K. HARMON (Director) is a Director, Actor and Producer. She is a member of Rogue Machine Theatre Company and a founding member of Brimmer Street Theatre Company. She is a graduate of The Ensemble Conservatory School at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago and continues to study with Steppenwolf West, focused on ensemble and viewpoints. Past credits include: How I Learned To Swim by Somebody Jones (Boston Court New Play Festival), And Here You Are, Living, Despite it All by Harrison David Rivers (Road Theatre Company SPF11), Cal In Camo (LA Premiere, Red Dog Squadron), And Then They Fell (Atwater Village Theatre, BSTC), Pack Up The Moon (The Lounge Theatre, BSTC), A Poster Of The Cosmos (Cabaret Theatre, Boston, MA), Scenes From A Marriage (Equity Fights Aids @ Ivy Sub Station). She holds a BA in Theatre and Performance from Emerson College, where she frequently directs the outgoing senior class's Industry Showcase.

The Cast will feature: Kacie Rogers as Vicky and Tiffany Wolff as Erica.



The Design Team for BRIGHT HALF LIFE is as follows: Scenic Design by Brian Graves; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Sound Design by Marc Antonio Pritchett; Costume Design by Mary Jane Miller. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. BRIGHT HALF LIFE is produced by Danna Hyams with consulting producer Ray Paolantonio.



SCHEDULE AND PRICING

BRIGHT HALF LIFE will have one pride celebration encore performance on Wednesday, June 22 at 8:00pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.



Ticket prices are $39; Students and Seniors are $15.00. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.