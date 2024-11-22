Ritch Shydner's HISTORY OF STAND-UP Comes To 'Comedy Night' At The Odyssey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Ritch Shydner will present his Ritch Shydner's History of Stand-Up Comedy on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m as part of Comedy Night at Odyssey Theatre.

See this hilarious celebration of this most American of art forms — and what all the jokes and laughter say about America. Stories of forgotten trailblazers, martyred iconoclasts and familiar stars show how the simple act of one joker taking on a crowd became one of our most popular entertainments- and a cultural weathervane.

The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. All tickets are $20, with an additional $3 per ticket fee if using a credit card. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

