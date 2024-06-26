RimoVision Group Announces New Original Comedy DISCONNECTED At Second Story Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RimoVision Group has announced the debut of their latest original comedy, Disconnected, coming to the Second Story Theatre at Hermosa Beach Community Center. The production will have six live performances starting August 16, 2024.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, August 16 at 8 PM

Saturday, August 17 at 6 PM

Sunday, August 18 at 5 PM

Friday, August 23 at 8 PM

Saturday, August 24 at 6 PM

Sunday, August 25 at 5 PM

Disconnected features an outstanding cast including Todd Martinez, Margarita Fernandez, Misha Suvorov, Dayna Li, Justin Young, Simon Asher, Skylar Shagan, and Sean McCallon. The production team boasts Ali Toma as the Production Assistant, Carolina Toma handling Costumes, original Music by Blair Tee, Light and Sound tech by Jazzmine Dubose, Stage Management by Maryan Leon, and is Written and Directed by Ray Hanna.

The play will also feature a new original song by Josh Darcy, with music composed by Blair Tee.

Set in the year 2068, Disconnected explores a future where AI and robotics dominate all aspects of life, including social interactions and transportation. As the majority of the population receives a Universal Pay and no longer needs to work, human interactions diminish. One morning, the residents of The Verge, a residential building, awaken to find a world without AI and robots. They must relearn how to socialize, leading to humorous and poignant moments that question the future of our social lives and community bonds.

Disconnected is a reflection on the potential direction of our social interactions and its community impacts. While the play includes some strong language, it is suitable for viewers as young as 13 years old.

This theatrical experience combines humor, social commentary, and a vision of the future. Tickets are available now at the Second Story Theatre box office and online.

About RimoVision Group:

RimoVision Group is dedicated to producing innovative and engaging original works that challenge and entertain audiences. With a focus on contemporary issues and dynamic storytelling, RimoVision Group aims to make a significant impact on the Off-Broadway scene.

