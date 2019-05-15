Richard O'Neill Concludes Residency at The Broad Stage

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents the final concert of the 2018-2019 season with violist Richard Yongjae O'Neill, its artist in residence. On Sunday, May 26 at 2:00 pm, O'Neill performs a program called L.A. Masters with works by Stravinsky, Schoenberg and Brahms with Jennifer Frautschi (violin), Jesse Mills (violin), Fred Sherry (cello), and Orion Weiss (piano).



The documentary film Hello?! Orchestra, which was co-created by Richard Yongjae O'Neill, the Korean broadcaster MBC TV and SEN Media in 2012, will be screened on Thursday, May 23 at 7:30 pm in the East Wing Music Hall (across the plaza from The Broad Stage). Admission is free. Hello?! Orchestra is a multicultural youth orchestra project formed to raise issues of tolerance and diversity and share the powerful benefits of music education. Started in 2012 the orchestra began with 24 children from Ansan, South Korea and has grown to include more than 50 children whom perform regularly. The film tracks an international group of children, many who face difficulties because of their multicultural heritage in Korea. Their stories and O'Neill's are shared as director Lee Cheol-ha slowly unravels the altruistic conductor's struggle to uplift their lives through music while surfacing his own strained relationship with his father. O'Neill firmly believes that through the power of music, this youth orchestra will overcome these setbacks, just as music "saved" O'Neill. RSVPs recommended at www.thebroadstage.org/performances/2018-19/classical/helloorchestra .



O'Neill is an Emmy Award winner, two-time Grammy nominee, and Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient; he has achieved recognition and critical acclaim not only as a champion of his instrument but as a social and musical ambassador as well.



As recitalist he has performed in many of the greatest halls of the world including Carnegie, Alice Tully, Avery Fisher, Kennedy Center, San Francisco's Herbst Theater, Wigmore Hall, Salle Cortot, the Louvre, Madrid's National Concert Hall, Buenos Aires' Teatro Colon, Tokyo's International Forum and Opera City, Osaka Symphony Hall and Seoul Arts Center.



Information and tickets starting at $35 are available at thebroadstage.org by calling 310.434.3200, and at the box office at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401 beginning three hours prior to performance.







Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories