Review Roundup: SWAN LAKE at the Ahmanson - What Did the Critics Think?

Swan Lake runs December 3, 2019 - January 5, 2020 at the Ahmanson Theater.

Retaining the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston (set & costumes) and Paule Constable (lighting) will create an exciting reimagining of the classic New Adventures production.

Thrilling, audacious, witty, and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down, and took the dance world by storm. Collecting over 30 international accolades including an Olivier Award in the UK and three Tonys® on Broadway, Matthew Bourne's powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece is a passionate and contemporary Swan Lake for our times.

Lewis Segal, Los Angeles Times: On Thursday, the lighting design of Paule Constable made Lez Brotherston's familiar sets and costumes look better than ever - though Duncan McLean's bleary swan-projections need to be reconsidered. On its programs and posters, the Ahmanson adds "The Legend Returns" as a subtitle to this "Swan Lake." Legend? Not really. It's still too fresh and feisty to be tagged with that kind of reverential label. Call it an epic, if you like, still gloriously pertinent and impertinent in the best Bourne tradition.

Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly: But what really makes the production mesmerizing is the strength of its entire ensemble, all of them marvels. They consistently imbue their characters with vivid quirks and distinct features, allowing you to draw pieces of story from each of them. All of this while never losing the cohesion of their ensemble unit. It's a balancing act of the highest order.

Imaan Jalali, LA Excites: Overall, Matthew Bourne's transmuted "Swan Lake" is better than it's ever been, thanks to the conscientious creator at its helm whose revolutionary ballet has become more stunning, hypnotic, and immaculate in delineating a remarkably provocative and affecting story through the transformative power of music and dance.

