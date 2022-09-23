Renée Fleming & Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Yo-Yo Ma, and More to be Featured in The LA Phil's Colburn Celebrity Recital Series

This season, the Los Angeles Philharmonic's 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series at Walt Disney Concert Hall will present 10 one-night-only performances from world class instrumental virtuosi to stellar operatic voices, from across the globe.

The 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series begins with a piano recital by Sir András Schiff on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm, followed by an evening featuring soprano Renée Fleming and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet together in a collaborative recital, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Then, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8 pm, the world premiere of an immersive, multimedia staged journey, Electric Fields, with live, interactive projection, costumes and lights. Electric Fields' music is by Hildegard von Bingen, Barbara Strozzi and Francesca Caccini, reimagined by David Chalmin and Bryce Dessner (of The National), alongside new works by Chalmin and Dessner, performed by pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque and soprano Barbara Hannigan, and directed and designed by Netia Jones.

In 2023, the series continues with pianist Seong-Jin Cho in a recital ranging from Handel and Brahms to Schumann and Gubaidulina on Sunday, January 8, at 7:30 pm. The next recital on Saturday, January 28, at 2 pm brings together Emmanuel Ax, Yo-Yo Ma and Leonidas Kavakos on our stage for a special evening of Beethoven. Ax then performs a solo recital on Wednesday, February 1, at 8 pm.

March features a recital by pianist Igor Levit, playing the Beethoven piano sonatas onSunday March 12, at 7:30 pm. Later that month, violinist Hilary Hahn offers her take on solo Bach pieces, on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 pm. We round out the series in spring with Hélène Grimaud, performing Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms, Wednesday, April 19, at 8 pm, and lastly, Víkingur Ólafsson taking the stage for works by Mozart and his contemporaries, on Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm.

More information and tickets for the LA Phil's 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series be found at laphil.com.

PROGRAM DETAILS

Tuesday, October 11, 8PM

Sir András Schiff, piano

Program to be announced from the stage.

Sunday, October 16, 7:30PM

Renée Fleming, soprano

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Program to be announced.

Tuesday, November 15, 8PM

ELECTRIC FIELDS

Barbara Hannigan, soprano

Katia and Marielle Labèque, pianos

Netia Jones, director & designer

Lightmap, projection design

David Chalmin, live electronics

Guillaume Loubère, sound engineer

David CHALMIN/Bryce DESNER Electric Fields (world premiere, LA Phil commission with generous support from Ellen and Arnold Zetcher)

Sunday, January 8, 2023, 7:30PM

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

HANDEL Suite No. 5, HWV 430

Sofia GUBAIDULINA Chaconne (1965)

BRAHMS Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24

BRAHMS Klavierstücke, Op. 76 (movements 1, 2, 4, 5)

R. SCHUMANN Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13

Saturday, January 28, 2023, 2PM

Emanuel Ax, piano

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

BEETHOVEN (arr. Shai WOSNER) Symphony No. 4

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in B-flat, Op. 97, "Archduke"

Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 8PM

Emanuel Ax, piano

SCHUBERT Piano Sonata in A major, D. 664

SCHUBERT-LISZT Four Songs

Ständchen

Liebesbotschaft

Der Müller und der Bach

Horch, horch! Die Lerch

LISZT Années de pèlerinage I, S. 160

No 6. Vallée d'Obermann

SCHUBERT Piano Sonata in B-flat major, D. 960

Sunday, March 12, 2023, 7:30PM

Igor Levit, piano

BEETHOVEN Piano Sonatas, Opp. 109, 110, 111

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 8PM

Hilary Hahn, violin

Solo Bach

Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 8PM

Hélène Grimaud, piano

Works by Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 8PM

Víkingur Ólafsson, piano

Mozart and his contemporaries

GALUPPI Piano Sonata No. 9 in F minor

I. Andante spiritoso

MOZART Rondo in F major, K. 494

CPE BACH Rondo for Keyboard in D Minor, Wq 61/4

CIMAROSA (arr. ÓLAFSSON) Keyboard Sonata No. 42 in D minor

MOZART Fantasia for Piano No. 3 in D minor, K. 397

MOZART Rondo in D major, K. 485

CIMAROSA (arr. ÓLAFSSON) Keyboard Sonata No. 55 in A minor

HAYDN Sonata for Piano in B minor, No. 47, Hob XVI:32

I. Allegro moderato

II. Menuetto - Trio (Minore)

III. Finale. Presto

MOZART Kleine Gigue in G major, K. 574

MOZART Sonata for Piano No. 16 in C major, K. 545

I. Allegro

II. Andante

III. Rondo

IV.Allegretto

MOZART String Quintet No. 3 in G minor, K. 516

III. Adagio

GALUPPI Piano Sonata No. 34 in C minor

I. Larghetto

MOZART Sonata for Piano No. 14 in C minor, K. 457

I. Molto allegro

II. Adagio

III. Allegro assai

MOZART Adagio for Piano in B minor, K. 540

MOZART (Transcr. LISZT) Ave verum corpus, K. 618

TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the LA Phil's website: laphil.com.

Prior to attending, audiences are encouraged to view the LA Phil's updated COVID protocol guidelines posted on the website: LAPhil.com/safety.