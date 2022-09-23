Renée Fleming & Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Yo-Yo Ma, and More to be Featured in The LA Phil's Colburn Celebrity Recital Series
This season, the Los Angeles Philharmonic's 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series at Walt Disney Concert Hall will present 10 one-night-only performances from world class instrumental virtuosi to stellar operatic voices, from across the globe.
The 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series begins with a piano recital by Sir András Schiff on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm, followed by an evening featuring soprano Renée Fleming and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet together in a collaborative recital, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Then, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8 pm, the world premiere of an immersive, multimedia staged journey, Electric Fields, with live, interactive projection, costumes and lights. Electric Fields' music is by Hildegard von Bingen, Barbara Strozzi and Francesca Caccini, reimagined by David Chalmin and Bryce Dessner (of The National), alongside new works by Chalmin and Dessner, performed by pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque and soprano Barbara Hannigan, and directed and designed by Netia Jones.
In 2023, the series continues with pianist Seong-Jin Cho in a recital ranging from Handel and Brahms to Schumann and Gubaidulina on Sunday, January 8, at 7:30 pm. The next recital on Saturday, January 28, at 2 pm brings together Emmanuel Ax, Yo-Yo Ma and Leonidas Kavakos on our stage for a special evening of Beethoven. Ax then performs a solo recital on Wednesday, February 1, at 8 pm.
March features a recital by pianist Igor Levit, playing the Beethoven piano sonatas onSunday March 12, at 7:30 pm. Later that month, violinist Hilary Hahn offers her take on solo Bach pieces, on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 pm. We round out the series in spring with Hélène Grimaud, performing Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms, Wednesday, April 19, at 8 pm, and lastly, Víkingur Ólafsson taking the stage for works by Mozart and his contemporaries, on Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm.
More information and tickets for the LA Phil's 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series be found at laphil.com.
PROGRAM DETAILS
Tuesday, October 11, 8PM
Sir András Schiff, piano
Program to be announced from the stage.
Sunday, October 16, 7:30PM
Renée Fleming, soprano
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Program to be announced.
Tuesday, November 15, 8PM
ELECTRIC FIELDS
Barbara Hannigan, soprano
Katia and Marielle Labèque, pianos
Netia Jones, director & designer
Lightmap, projection design
David Chalmin, live electronics
Guillaume Loubère, sound engineer
David CHALMIN/Bryce DESNER Electric Fields (world premiere, LA Phil commission with generous support from Ellen and Arnold Zetcher)
Sunday, January 8, 2023, 7:30PM
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
HANDEL Suite No. 5, HWV 430
Sofia GUBAIDULINA Chaconne (1965)
BRAHMS Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24
BRAHMS Klavierstücke, Op. 76 (movements 1, 2, 4, 5)
R. SCHUMANN Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13
Saturday, January 28, 2023, 2PM
Emanuel Ax, piano
Leonidas Kavakos, violin
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
BEETHOVEN (arr. Shai WOSNER) Symphony No. 4
BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in B-flat, Op. 97, "Archduke"
Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 8PM
Emanuel Ax, piano
SCHUBERT Piano Sonata in A major, D. 664
SCHUBERT-LISZT Four Songs
Ständchen
Liebesbotschaft
Der Müller und der Bach
Horch, horch! Die Lerch
LISZT Années de pèlerinage I, S. 160
No 6. Vallée d'Obermann
SCHUBERT Piano Sonata in B-flat major, D. 960
Sunday, March 12, 2023, 7:30PM
Igor Levit, piano
BEETHOVEN Piano Sonatas, Opp. 109, 110, 111
Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 8PM
Hilary Hahn, violin
Solo Bach
Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 8PM
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Works by Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms
Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 8PM
Víkingur Ólafsson, piano
Mozart and his contemporaries
GALUPPI Piano Sonata No. 9 in F minor
I. Andante spiritoso
MOZART Rondo in F major, K. 494
CPE BACH Rondo for Keyboard in D Minor, Wq 61/4
CIMAROSA (arr. ÓLAFSSON) Keyboard Sonata No. 42 in D minor
MOZART Fantasia for Piano No. 3 in D minor, K. 397
MOZART Rondo in D major, K. 485
CIMAROSA (arr. ÓLAFSSON) Keyboard Sonata No. 55 in A minor
HAYDN Sonata for Piano in B minor, No. 47, Hob XVI:32
I. Allegro moderato
II. Menuetto - Trio (Minore)
III. Finale. Presto
MOZART Kleine Gigue in G major, K. 574
MOZART Sonata for Piano No. 16 in C major, K. 545
I. Allegro
II. Andante
III. Rondo
IV.Allegretto
MOZART String Quintet No. 3 in G minor, K. 516
III. Adagio
GALUPPI Piano Sonata No. 34 in C minor
I. Larghetto
MOZART Sonata for Piano No. 14 in C minor, K. 457
I. Molto allegro
II. Adagio
III. Allegro assai
MOZART Adagio for Piano in B minor, K. 540
MOZART (Transcr. LISZT) Ave verum corpus, K. 618
TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the LA Phil's website: laphil.com.
Prior to attending, audiences are encouraged to view the LA Phil's updated COVID protocol guidelines posted on the website: LAPhil.com/safety.