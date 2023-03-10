Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Relive the 90s and 00s at the El Capitan Theatre's Throwback Film Festival

Learn more about the lineup here!

Mar. 10, 2023  
Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's "The Princess Diaries," "The Parent Trap" (1998) and "Freaky Friday" as part of the El Capitan Theatre's Throwback Film Festival presented by Disney+ this March and April.

Guests can attend the Royal Double Feature and see both "The Princess Diaries" and "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" on Saturday, March 25 at 4pm. Tickets are $30 and include admission to both movies, a souvenir credential, a small popcorn and a drink.

Moviegoers can see both "The Parent Trap" (1961) and "The Parent Trap" (1998) at the Double Trouble Double Feature on Saturday, April 1 at 4:30pm. Tickets are $30 and include admission to both movies, a souvenir credential, a small popcorn and a drink.

A Mega Pack is available for $60 includes tickets to "The Princess Diaries," "The Parent Trap" (1998) and "Freaky Friday" as well as one small popcorn and one drink for each movie. Call 1-800-DISNEY-6 to purchase.

Daily showtimes for "The Princess Diaries" March 24 through 30 are 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm with additional 10:00am showtimes Friday through Sunday.

Showtimes for "The Parent Trap" (1998) March 31 through April 5 are 1:15pm, 4:30pm and 7:45pm with additional 10:00am showtimes Friday through Sunday.

Showtimes for "Freaky Friday" April 6 through 9 are 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm with additional 10:00am showtimes Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for children and seniors. Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/




