Rehearsals Begin for Los Angeles Premiere of DRAGON MAMA at Geffen Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsals are underway for Geffen Playhouse’s Los Angeles premiere production of Dragon Mama, written and performed by Sara Porkalob (Dragon Lady, 1776) and directed by Andrew Russell (Stu for Silverton, John Baxter is a Switch Hitter).

Previews for Dragon Mama begin Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Broadway star Sara Porkalob returns to Geffen Playhouse for the second installment of The Dragon Cycle. In this next chapter, Maria Porkalob, Jr. dreams of a bigger, gayer life beyond Bremerton, WA. But when an unexpected chance to escape arises, she faces an impossible choice—stay with her struggling family or chase freedom in the wilds of Alaska. Packed with ghosts, Filipino gangsters, and a killer ’90s R&B soundtrack, this award-winning, high-octane solo show is a raw, hilarious, and deeply moving story of resilience, queer love, and what it takes to break free and find home.

The first installment of The Dragon Cycle, Dragon Lady, had its Los Angeles premiere at Geffen Playhouse in September 2024 as part of Artistic Director Tarell Alvin McCraney's inaugural 2024/2025 season lineup.