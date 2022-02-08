Registration Now Open For 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Registration is officially open for the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, LA's largest celebration of the performing arts. Organizers are seeking artists and producers in the performing arts to join the 12th annual festival which will take place this June.

Registration for the festival consists of three steps: 1) creating a project on the festival website, 2) booking a venue within the festival's boundaries, and 3) paying the registration fee.

Registration costs $300 for paid/ticketed and/or multi-performance shows, $175 for one-time performances and/or shows that are free, and $50 for educational events/workshops. Registration must be completed by April 1 to be included in the printed guide, but anyone interested in registering after April 1 can still participate and sell tickets through the festival website. More information about the registration process can be found here.

Those who wish to learn more about registration are encouraged to attend the Town Hall and Workshop Series, which began on Saturday, February 5 with #HFF22 Town Hall #1: Welcome to Fringe, Registration & More, that took place both in-person and via livestream (click here to view that recording). Other workshops leading up to the festival will cover a variety of topics including budgeting, fundraising, accessibility, marketing, tech, and festival preparation/expectations. More information on upcoming workshops and events can be found here.

The event is open-access and non-curated; any artistic group able to book a venue within the festival's boundaries may register. This year, all shows must present their work in the Hollywood Fringe Zone with tickets available for live, in-person audiences, but all shows will have the option to additionally present their work via livestream. Productions not local to Los Angeles can partner with a venue in the Hollywood Fringe Zone and present to a live audience via livestream. Participants can book a venue that is already signed up with Fringe, or bring their own venue - traditional theatre spaces as well as temporary or DIY spaces are encouraged.

Previews will run from June 2-7, followed by an Opening Night Party on June 8, and the official festival will run from June 9-26.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival needs volunteers throughout the year - anyone interested may learn more here. For more information or specific questions on the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, visit www.hollywoodfringe.org or contact the team at support@hollywoodfringe.org.