Reelarc To Host Los Angeles Actor Networking Event This Month

Reelarc, the leading actor demo reel production company, has announced an exclusive networking event designed for actors looking to expand their professional network and connect with fellow creatives in the industry. This event will take place on July 16th at 6 PM at the Reelarc studio, located at 551 Arden Ave, Glendale, CA.

The event offers a chance to win a free scene produced by Reelarc, providing an incredible opportunity to enhance your actor demo reel. Attendees will enjoy complimentary drinks while mingling and networking with other talented actors and industry professionals. A taco truck will be on-site, with complimentary food tickets provided to all attendees.

Guests can capture the moment on the Reelarc red carpet, perfect for sharing on social media. They can also explore Reelarc's professional standing sets, take photos, and see where the magic happens.

Event Details:

Date: July 16th

Time: 6 PM

Location: 551 Arden Ave, Glendale, CA

Note: This event is 21+

To RSVP, please visit the Eventbrite.

Additional information can be found on the Reelarc Instagram.

Bring your business cards, enthusiasm, and get ready to make meaningful connections. Whether you're an aspiring actor or a seasoned professional, this event is the perfect chance to network, share experiences, and find collaborators for future projects.

"We're thrilled to host this event and offer actors the opportunity to connect and grow their network in a fun and engaging environment," said Steven Schmidt, Co-Founder of Reelarc. "At Reelarc, we are dedicated to supporting actors in their careers, and this event is just one of the many ways we aim to provide value to our community."

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to network with industry professionals and fellow actors. We look forward to seeing you there!

About Reelarc:

Reelarc is committed to helping actors uncover their unique voices and secure their place in the industry. With a decade of hands-on experience and a track record of success, Reelarc offers standout demo reels, empowering actors to shine in their careers.

