Recover Me Announces Film And Visual Arts Mental Health Awareness Fundraiser

Recover Me will present the Their Third annual mental health awareness fundraiser. Recover-Me is an international annual fundraiser that uses original short films and visual arts to promote an educational and community orientated understanding of mental illness.

This year their ticket profits will be evenly distributed to the AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) and The Trevor Project.

Evening of Rebranding Mental Health, That is Educational, Inspiring, and Empowering, this Mental Health awareness fundraiser comes to you in 3 parts bringing mental health into a new light, offering an evening that focuses on Mental Health in a new light, composed of an art gallery, a panel of licensed mental health professionals and finally a short film screening comprised of 11 Original Short Films.

Their ever evolving screening portion consists of 11 original short films, selected from over 240 written submissions that vary in style, from short screenplays, to poems and songs. The approach to the films are both entertaining and informative while maintaining sensitivity to such topics that otherwise could be triggering.

Ticket prices are $15.00 and can be purchased at www.recovermesd.com

Directors: Alexis Park, Aaron Ford, Cammerron Baits

Panelists: Candice A. Ruttner-Duryea, MS. MFT, Dr Kate Truitt- Psychiatrist, Saba Lurie-Board Art Therapist, LMFT, Kelly Manning- AFSP LA representative