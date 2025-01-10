Recording Academy and MusiCares Pledge $1 Million to Support Music Professionals Impacted by Los Angeles Fires

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the devastation unfolds from the wildfires in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy® and MusiCares® have launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to support music professionals impacted by the crisis, and made a combined pledge of $1 million to kick off the efforts.

“The entire GRAMMY® family is shocked and deeply saddened by the situation that is unfolding in Los Angeles,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares. “The music community is being so severely impacted but we will come together as an industry to support one another. Our organizations exist to serve music people because music is a powerful force for good in the world, and we hope the broader industry will now rally to this cause.”

For more than three decades, MusiCares has been a steadfast partner to the music industry during times of need, offering relief in response to a variety of disasters. From the Las Vegas Route 91 shooting and the COVID-19 pandemic to Superstorm Sandy, Hurricane Katrina, the California and Maui wildfires, and Hurricane Helene. MusiCares is here to help—no matter the size or scope of the crisis.

“We expect the disaster relief efforts in Los Angeles to be extraordinary, if even just on the basis of how many music people have lost their homes in the last day. MusiCares is always committed to ensuring that music professionals are supported in times of crisis, and we ask for the larger community to donate for those in need at this dire time,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “MusiCares can help with short term emergent needs for those currently displaced, and then longer-term services as we get a handle on the full extent of how music people are impacted.”

Support for Those in Need

MusiCares Assistance: For many in the music community, disasters like this can disrupt even the most basic needs. MusiCares is here to provide support. If you or someone you know in the music industry is affected by these wildfires, please reach out: Email: musicaresrelief@musicares.org Phone: 1-800-687-4227



Disaster resources and information through LA County: For updated information about evacuations, road closures, emergency resources and free shelter through Airbnb, visit the 211LA website here.

Find a Shelter: The Red Cross is operating emergency shelters throughout the greater Los Angeles area. To access a shelter, visit the Red Cross website here.

Uber: Residents in Los Angeles County who’ve been ordered to vacate their homes can get a credit from Uber to get to an evacuation site. The $40 will only be valid for trips to an active shelter and by using the codeWILDFIRE25

Lyft: Lyft announced it will be offering $25 vouchers, valid for two trips, to 500 customers from now until midnight on Jan. 15. Use the code CAFIRERELIEF25 to get the promotion.

To Donate

You can contribute to the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals by donating here or visit MusiCares.org/FireRelief.

For Assistance

If you or someone you know has been affected by the LA County fires, visit here to apply for relief today.

