Ray Abruzzo, Oscar Best, and More Will Lead KING LIZ at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for the West Coast premiere of its production of King Liz, written by Fernanda Coppel (Chimichangas and Zoloft, AYA or Dear Lover) and directed by Jesca Prudencio (Interstate, The Great Leap).

The cast includes Ray Abruzzo (The Sopranos, Italian American Reconciliation) as Mr. Candy; Oscar Best (Blood Knot, Arthur the King) as Coach Jones; Nancy Linari (Marvel's Spiderman, Gilmore Girls) as Barbara Flowers; Evan Morris Reiser (Othello, Sweety) as Freddie Luna; Michelle Ortiz (Hulu's This Fool and MADtv) as Gabby Fuentes; and Sabrina Sloan (Hamilton, Hairspray) as Liz Rico.

Previews for King Liz begin Tuesday, July 12 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, July 21.

It's good to be king. Liz Rico is a powerful sports agent who represents NBA superstars, having fought her way to the top of a male-dominated profession with her skill for cutthroat negotiations. Given the chance to sign Freddie Luna, a once-in-a-generation high school talent with a troubled past, Liz sees an opportunity to take her career to the next level. But when accusations start swirling around the young phenom, Liz must attempt to rebound Freddie's career or protect her own crown.

KING LIZ

Written by Fernanda Coppel

Directed by Jesca Prudencio

Previews: Tuesday, July 12 - Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Opening Night: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Closing Night: Sunday, August 14, 2022

CAST

Ray Abruzzo as Mr. Candy

Oscar Best as Coach Jones

Nancy Linari as Barbara Flowers

Evan Morris Reiser as Freddie Luna

Michelle Ortiz as Gabby Fuentes

Sabrina Sloan as Liz Rico

PRODUCTION TEAM

Scenic & Video Designer Justin Humphres

Costume Designer Devario D. Simmons

Lighting Designer Rebecca Bonebrake

Sound Designer Melanie Chen Cole

Production Stage Manager Lizzie Thompson

Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Monday No performance

Tuesday - Friday 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION

Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets currently priced at $30 - $129.00. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

This production contains explicit language. Not recommended to those under the age of 14. Children under 6 years of age will not be admitted.

Proof of vaccination and masks are required - additional policy details can be found at https://www.geffenplayhouse. org/plan/reopening/.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public two hours before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General/$15.00 Student.