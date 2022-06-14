Ray Abruzzo, Oscar Best, and More Will Lead KING LIZ at Geffen Playhouse
Previews for King Liz begin Tuesday, July 12 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, July 21.
Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for the West Coast premiere of its production of King Liz, written by Fernanda Coppel (Chimichangas and Zoloft, AYA or Dear Lover) and directed by Jesca Prudencio (Interstate, The Great Leap).
The cast includes Ray Abruzzo (The Sopranos, Italian American Reconciliation) as Mr. Candy; Oscar Best (Blood Knot, Arthur the King) as Coach Jones; Nancy Linari (Marvel's Spiderman, Gilmore Girls) as Barbara Flowers; Evan Morris Reiser (Othello, Sweety) as Freddie Luna; Michelle Ortiz (Hulu's This Fool and MADtv) as Gabby Fuentes; and Sabrina Sloan (Hamilton, Hairspray) as Liz Rico.
It's good to be king. Liz Rico is a powerful sports agent who represents NBA superstars, having fought her way to the top of a male-dominated profession with her skill for cutthroat negotiations. Given the chance to sign Freddie Luna, a once-in-a-generation high school talent with a troubled past, Liz sees an opportunity to take her career to the next level. But when accusations start swirling around the young phenom, Liz must attempt to rebound Freddie's career or protect her own crown.
KING LIZ
Written by Fernanda Coppel
Directed by Jesca Prudencio
Previews: Tuesday, July 12 - Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Opening Night: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Closing Night: Sunday, August 14, 2022
CAST
Ray Abruzzo as Mr. Candy
Oscar Best as Coach Jones
Nancy Linari as Barbara Flowers
Evan Morris Reiser as Freddie Luna
Michelle Ortiz as Gabby Fuentes
Sabrina Sloan as Liz Rico
PRODUCTION TEAM
Scenic & Video Designer Justin Humphres
Costume Designer Devario D. Simmons
Lighting Designer Rebecca Bonebrake
Sound Designer Melanie Chen Cole
Production Stage Manager Lizzie Thompson
Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Monday
Tuesday - Friday 8:00 p.m.
Saturday
Sunday
LOCATION
Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse
10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets currently priced at $30 - $129.00. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.
This production contains explicit language. Not recommended to those under the age of 14. Children under 6 years of age will not be admitted.
Proof of vaccination and masks are required - additional policy details can be found at https://www.geffenplayhouse.
Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public two hours before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General/$15.00 Student.