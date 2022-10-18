Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rally Planned to Save The Complex in Hollywood Next Weekend

A rally is planned to Save The Complex on Saturday, October 22.

Oct. 18, 2022  

The Complex is a multiplex of performing arts venues on Theatre Row, at 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038. The longstanding institution is threatened with closure, if plans to redevelop the property at the southeast corner of Wilcox Ave. go through in early 2023.

The Complex's founder, playwright-producer-actor-director Matt Chait states, "After thirty-three years of The Complex, and twenty years of theater before that, we will be losing our lease at the end of December. The building is for sale. However, it was just discovered that our building is eligible for landmark, historical status at the local, state and federal level. It is also in the national registry. The landlord's plans to destroy the building and the warehouse behind it, which are part of the same parcel, and build a high rise, will not come to fruition if we get that historical, landmark status. That will hinge on a hearing and one of the factors will be the amount of support that there is for keeping The Complex intact. The Complex is the centerpiece of Theatre Row and is essential to the Hollywood Fringe Festival. It has been the home of countless plays, improv groups, independent film festivals and acting classes. At the moment, it houses the Theatre of Arts, a full time, two year, degree-granting conservatory; the Pack Theater which does five sketch comedy nights a week, each night with four or five separate shows; the O.M.R. (Oh My Ribs) Theatre, a comedy venue with a decade-long residency; The Christ Embassy Church, that meets there three times a week; and a dozen acting teachers who teach from one to four classes each week. You will hear from people who have had life-changing experiences at The Complex. You will hear from someone from the LA Conservancy, someone from the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and someone from Mitch O'Farrell's office. The rally will be on the street in front of The Complex (6476 Santa Monica Boulevard) and at a press conference at 1pm inside in The Complex's Ruby Theater. "


