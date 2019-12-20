REDCAT Announces Winter/Spring 2020 Season

REDCAT, CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts, announces a bold, adventurous interdisciplinary mix of programming by influential and emerging artists who are breaking the rules and expanding the definitions of their art forms this winter/spring 2020 season. We invite you to join us at REDCAT in the Walt Disney Concert Hall complex to celebrate these trend-setting artists, who are engaging and inspiring us with their examination of vital contemporary issues through the intersection of art, theatre, music, performance, and dance.

An array of international and U.S. artists will use REDCAT's theater and gallery to examine and create new forms to address urgent matters of today's world.

Edgar Miramontes, Deputy Executive Director & Curator of REDCAT, says, "REDCAT is deeply committed to serving as a creative nexus for artists from around the world to engage with thoughtful audiences. During these shifting and uncertain times we are encouraged by artists, whose work we depend on as a source of inspiration, engagement, and provocation. Influential Los Angeles artists and groundbreaking national and international artists will share their unique perspectives and crucial visions this winter spring 2020 season, giving us an opportunity to view a changing world in a different and striking way where their creativity confronts our varied perspectives, and also unites us in community. "

Theater and dance works in the new season include a hybrid live performance of theater and cinema by Miwa Matreyek, new works by Ahamefule J. Oluo and Japanese artist Tabaimo & Maki Morishita, the launch of a national tour of a new project by Dahlak Brathwaite, the return of Korean Shamanistic dancer/musician Dohee Lee, and a world premiere by celebrated Los Angeles-based choreographer Rosanna Gamson.

Music programs will include work by LA's beloved postmodern dance pioneer Simone Forti, choreographic provocateur Miguel Gutierrez, genre-defying works by Ghost Ensemble, master percussionist-improviser Tim Feeney, Jacqueline Bobak, James Rushford, Daniel Corral, and rare gems and new works by the Grammy Award winning PARTCH.

Film and video programs include acclaimed portraits of iconic artists, dazzling new works, and retrospectives and screenings of classics. Programs include documentaries about playwright María Irene Fornés, a cinematic retrospective of feminist visionary artist Carolee Schneemann, The Kuchar Brothers, new work by Isaac Julien, and a screening of a rare work by German legend Ulrike Ottinger.

In the gallery, Inside Out & Upside Down: Posters from CalArts 1970-2019 explores a rich history of graphic design for exhibitions, music, theatre, and dance performances.

Conversations include poet, artist and social activist Cecilia Vicuña, the final event of REMAP: LA activation by ArtChangeUS, and writer/anthropoligist Elizabeth Povinelli.

Please see the website for full schedule redcat.org.





