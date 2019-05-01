RED BAR, A Support Group For Serial Killers, Convene In Hollywood.

HSER RD., THEATRICALS and BLJPRODUCTIONS, PRESENTS Red Bar" by Scott Ewing, June 9th @ 10 PM at Los Angeles LGBT Center @ Davidson/Valenti Theatre, 1125 North McCadden Place.

www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6095

Additional performances to be added June 1st, location and times TBD.

The darkest of our kind, harmed by society, capable of committing heinous acts. Where can they gather to get help? Red Bar, a secret society, is perhaps their answer. Red Bar is a disturbing, oddly compelling play that will have you questioning the darkness of your soul.

Now in its fifteenth year, BLJ Productions, a subsidiary of Lumpy-Cramp© Productions, is dedicated to producing original, bold, and imaginative events that explore an alternative to the normal theatrical scene and stretching the regular definition of political theatre or using art for politics. Its 2003 event "America's Sexual Mastication," opened to a standing room only audience and launched the careers of Benny Lee Harris Lumpkins Jr,. Originally based in Norfolk, VA, BLJProductions, relocated to Los Angeles in 2012.

Lahser Rd. Theatricals, created in 2019 to search for poignant, important and exceptional theatrical experiences and to prepare them for commercial release either regionally, Off-Broadway, or on Broadway stages.

Directed, and Produced by Benny Lee Harris Lumpkins Jr., "Red Bar," will premiere this June as part of the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The festival serves as "an annual celebration of emerging artists in Los Angeles" - hollywoodfringe.org and runs June 13-30.

Cast includes, Jeremiah Ripley as Harold James Miller "Hallie," Ramon Guzman as Mitchell Thomas Moore "Trash," Michael Jon Lea as Bart the Bartender, Allen Bernstein as Jessup, Meghan Maddigan as Jug, Heidi Appe as Maw Maw, Ian Walker Price as Twitch, Psalms Carrollsalazar as Wheels, Brittany Gutheim as Lizzie with Veronica Maccari and Sedona Vivirito as Other Serial Killers/Creedo Keepers/Daughter/Woman.





