RAGTIME to Open Rubicon Theatre's 2026-2027 Season
The production stars Carter Michael, Marisa Moenho, Danny Becker, and Chelle Denton in a musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's novel.
Rubicon Theatre will launch the company's 2026-2027 Season, 'The Ties that Bind,' with the musical epic RAGTIME. Opening October 24 with a run already extended through November 15, this Tony Award-winning masterpiece is set at the dawn of the twentieth century and is a portrait of a country - and its people - on the brink of change.
Based on E.L. Doctorow's acclaimed novel, with a book by Terrence McNally and music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the story weaves together three distinctly American tales - that of a daring young Harlem musician, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a repressed upper-class wife - united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair. The Rubicon Theatre Company production is directed by J. Scott Lapp, with musical direction by ABDUL-Hamid Royal, and choreography by Natalie Iscovich.
The RAGTIME Gala Opening takes place Saturday, October 24, at 7 p.m., with a step-and-repeat and complimentary champagne reception beginning at 6:15 p.m. and a post-show reception with the cast and creative team. Low-priced previews are Wednesday – Friday, October 21 – 23 at 8 p.m. With many dates already sold-out, the production has already been extended through November 15. Regular performances are Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
All performances are held at Rubicon's home, The Karyn Jackson Theatre, located at 1006. E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001 (the corner of Main and Laurel). Ticket prices range from $40 to $104.50 (including a $5 processing fee), with discounted tickets available for students, seniors, military, and members of Actors Equity Association. Opening night tickets are $155 and include the party and a tax-deductible donation to Rubicon's education programs.
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