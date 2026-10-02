Video: Suddenly Seymour' from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at La Mirada Theatre

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La Mirada Theatre posted a preview video of 'Suddenly Seymour,' one of the signature songs from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, performed by Thomas Hobson and Grace Stockdale. The clip gives audiences a taste of the duet ahead of the production's closing performances on October 11.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS follows Seymour Krelborn, a down-and-out floral assistant on Skid Row who discovers an unusual plant with a taste for blood. The plant, Audrey II, grows into a demanding, foul-mouthed carnivore that offers Seymour fame and fortune in exchange for feeding its appetite, while he pines for his co-worker Audrey, the song's namesake.

The production is running now at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, where McCoy Rigby Entertainment has mounted the staging through October 11. BroadwayWorld's review of the production called it a luxe-looking, re-energized take on the classic musical, filled with big-budget visuals and R&B-inspired music.

The 'Suddenly Seymour' preview follows other promotional material La Mirada Theatre has released for the run, including a highlights video pulling together scenes from the staging as its limited engagement nears its end.

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