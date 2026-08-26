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Rubicon Theatre Company to Present Brush Arbor as part of VENTURA LIVE! '26

The performance will take place on Friday, September 11.

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Rubicon Theatre Company to Present Brush Arbor as part of VENTURA LIVE! '26

Rubicon Theatre Company will welcome legendary country, bluegrass, & gospel band Brush Arbor to the Karyn Jackon Theater for a special, one-night-only performance on Friday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m., marking the band’s first-ever appearance on the Rubicon stage. This unforgettable evening is part of Rubicon’s Ventura LIVE! ’26 Special Event Series. Each guest will also receive a complimentary copy of Brush Arbor’s latest CD, “More Banjo Please!” – a $20 value – with the purchase of their ticket. 

About the Performance

This special concert will feature many of Brush Arbor's signature songs, inspiring stories, dazzling musicianship, and the timeless sound that has made them a favorite of generations of music lovers. The one-night-only event promises an evening of classic country, gospel, and bluegrass music from the band’s repertoire.

About Brush Arbor

A beloved name in American country and gospel music for more than five decades, Brush Arbor has captivated audiences with their masterful musicianship, uplifting stories, and heartfelt blend of country, gospel, bluegrass, and Americana. Honored by the Academy of Country Music as Vocal Group of the Year and Touring Band of the Year, the group has shared stages with legends including Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Marty Robbins, Charlie Rich, and The Everly Brothers, while making memorable appearances at the Grand Ole Opry. The band’s current lineup includes Jim Rice, Founding Member; Mike Wilson; Gordon Jenewein; Mark Craig; Larry Myers; Dan Patterson; and Kevin Watkins.
 

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