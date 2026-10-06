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Exclusive Video: Musical Theatre Guild's HERE'S TO US Rehearsal

You can also see exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with: Kim Huber, Michael Kostroff and more.

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BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look into the rehearsals for Musical Theatre Guild's 30th anniversary celebratory concert Here’s to Us!. See footage of the cast rehearsing a song from Titanic, and more.

You can also see exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with: Kim Huber (Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast as "Belle," director of MTG's Brigadoon), Michael Kostroff (Broadway's Dog Day Afternoon, starring Jon Bernthan; Amazon Prime's Spider-Noir as Mayor Norris, starring Nicholas Cage), Brad Ellis (Musical Director from FOX's Glee).

Here’s to Us! will be presented on Sunday, October 11, at 7:00 p.m., at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Featuring memorable songs from productions including Titanic, Fanny, The Pajama Game, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more, the concert offers audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at the artistry that has defined more than 125 Musical Theatre Guild concert readings.

Inspired by Stephen Sondheim’s celebrated lyric, “Here’s to us! Who’s like us? Damn few!,” the evening celebrates the performers, directors, musicians, volunteers, patrons, and supporters who have shaped Musical Theatre Guild over the past three decades.

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