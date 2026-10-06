Exclusive Video: Musical Theatre Guild's HERE'S TO US Rehearsal

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look into the rehearsals for Musical Theatre Guild's 30th anniversary celebratory concert Here’s to Us!. See footage of the cast rehearsing a song from Titanic, and more.

You can also see exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with: Kim Huber (Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast as "Belle," director of MTG's Brigadoon), Michael Kostroff (Broadway's Dog Day Afternoon, starring Jon Bernthan; Amazon Prime's Spider-Noir as Mayor Norris, starring Nicholas Cage), Brad Ellis (Musical Director from FOX's Glee).

Here’s to Us! will be presented on Sunday, October 11, at 7:00 p.m., at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Featuring memorable songs from productions including Titanic, Fanny, The Pajama Game, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more, the concert offers audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at the artistry that has defined more than 125 Musical Theatre Guild concert readings.

Inspired by Stephen Sondheim’s celebrated lyric, “Here’s to us! Who’s like us? Damn few!,” the evening celebrates the performers, directors, musicians, volunteers, patrons, and supporters who have shaped Musical Theatre Guild over the past three decades.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 20 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me